ACCUCOLD EXPANDS THE PERFORMANCE SERIES WITH DUAL COMPRESSOR REFRIGERATOR-FREEZERS

The Cold Storage Manufacturer Introduces All-In-One Combinations

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Felix Storch, Inc. (FSI), a leading provider of purpose-built medical and life science refrigeration through its Accucold division, announces the expansion of its Performance Series with dual compressor combination refrigerator-freezers. This new line is purpose-built for cold storage applications in hospitals, pharmacies, laboratories, and other life science and healthcare facilities.

Available in a 24 inch and 28 inch width, the new collection is part of the Performance Series Pharma-Vac lineup. These upright units feature an auto defrost refrigerator compartment complete with a glass viewing window and a lower manual defrost freezer, each equipped with independent temperature control. Featuring dual microprocessor controllers, the refrigerator can be programmed between +2 to +8ºC, while the freezer operates between -30 to -10ºC.

“Accucold remains committed to supporting medical institutions and healthcare providers with reliable, purpose-built equipment that helps meet CDC and Health Canada guidelines for proper vaccine storage,” said Jeff Grattan, Vice President of Accucold Sales. “Our new series delivers advanced temperature control and stability, and user-focused safety features. These refrigerator-freezers are an ideal solution for facilities that need a trusted dual-purpose storage system that doesn’t overcrowd the space.”

With safety always top of mind, Accucold’s newest models include audible and visual alarms for temperature excursions, power loss, door openings, and sensor failures. For advanced temperature monitoring, the units are equipped with remote alarm contacts and a ½” probe port in both compartments to connect external monitoring devices. Factory-installed anti-microbial handles help to mitigate bacterial spread for a safer, cleaner user experience. Additional features include keyed locks for each section, self-closing doors, adjustable shelving, and locking casters.

These refrigerator-freezers are available in two sizes: 80” H x 28” W x 26” D (model ARFG18PV) and 75” H x 24” W x 25” D (model ARFG15PV). Both can be ordered with wireless or USB temperature monitoring devices. All Accucold products are available through an extensive network of healthcare and medical equipment dealers and distributors in the USA and Canada. For more information, visit accucold.com or call 888.4.MEDLAB.

