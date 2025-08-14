SUMMIT APPLIANCE LAUNCHES FULL-HEIGHT, PANEL-READY WINE CELLAR FOR SHALLOW DEPTH SPACES

The Specialty Appliance Manufacturer Expands Its 18” Deep Collection

An integrated full-height wine cellar is a classic way to elevate a home or commercial bar.... premium design & storage capability for spaces where a traditionally sized dual zone wine cellar wont fit” — Paul Storch

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summit Appliance, a division of Felix Storch, Inc. (FSI), continues to expand its selection of 18 inch deep refrigeration products with a new full-height wine cellar. This dual zone model comes panel-ready to bring professional-grade wine storage to home bars, premium but space-challenged kitchens, restaurants, wineries, and more.

Approved to both residential and commercial standards, Summit model SDHWC98 is sized at 71.75” H x 23.5” W x 18” D and is designed to be installed in 72” H x 24” W x 20” D enclosures, with a fully articulating European hinge to ensure a flush fit for zero clearance openings. The double pane tempered glass door features a seamless stainless steel trim that can be used as is, or customized with a wood panel to blend into adjacent cabinetry. Tri-colored lighting allows the unit to be switched between a white, amber, or blue LED presentation.

This unit joins Summit’s existing undercounter and ADA height series of 18 inch deep refrigerators, wine cellars, and beverage centers. This unique shallow footprint can fit easily in narrow home bars, dining room corners, converted spaces, and other areas where a full-depth unit can't be accommodated.

With its history of unique sizes, the SDHWC98 was the natural progression for the Summit Appliance line. “An integrated full-height wine cellar is such a classic way to elevate a home or commercial bar,” notes Paul Storch, president of FSI. “We’re proud to offer that premium design and storage capability for spaces where a traditionally sized dual zone wine cellar was out of the question.”

In addition to its unique size and customizable front, the SDHWC98 line is equipped with several advanced features for an optimum user experience. The model is engineered with an inverter compressor to ensure quiet, efficient operation, adjusting the temperature conditions according to the environment. The commercial grade compressor allows independent storage in the dual zone interior to maintain proper temperature for white, sparkling, and red wine. An integrated alarm system provides audible alerts if the door is left open or if internal temperatures fluctuate outside the recommended range, adding an extra layer of protection for wine inventory.

Summit’s complete shallow depth collection is available nationwide through a large network of authorized resellers. For more information, visit summitappliance.com/shallow-depth-refrigeration

