SEMAI Launches AI Visibility Planner that helps brands to win in AI Search - Powered by GAIO Intelligence

The AI Visibility Planner turns real buyer queries from GAIOs and LLMs into actionable content calendars helping teams plan visibility like AI engines think.

We built the AI Visibility Planner because marketers don’t need more audits, they need AI that plans what works next,” said Raghunath Vijayaraghavan, Co-Founder & CEO of SEMAI.ai.” — Raghunath Vijayaraghavan, CEO SEMAI

INDIA, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEMAI.ai, an AI-driven visibility platform redefining how brands grow in the era of AI search, today announced the launch of its AI Visibility Planner , powered by GAIO intelligence. The Planner turns real buyer questions from AI Overviews and LLMs into actionable content calendars helping teams plan visibility like AI engines think.Unlike traditional SEO tools that audit or track rankings, the AI Visibility Planner emphasizes on planning outcomes. It reads a website’s content, identifies gaps in buyer intent across Google AI Overviews , LLMs like ChatGPT and builds a 30-day dynamic that adapts to shifting AI search patterns and buyer queries complete with topics, content type, and publishing cadence proven to driveAI search citations and improve brand visibility.“We built the AI Visibility Planner because marketers don’t need more audits, they need AI that plans what works next,” said Raghunath Vijayaraghavan, Co-Founder & CEO of SEMAI.ai. “When we used it internally, we saw measurable gains in AI search citations within weeks. It’s visibility, planned and proven.”The Planner reflects SEMAI’s broader mission of replacing guesswork with agentic AI systems that plan, optimize, and measure marketing outcomes autonomously.The AI Visibility Planner is designed for growth-focused teams across B2B, SaaS, and enterprise sectors seeking an intelligent alternative to conventional SEO workflows. It supports both self-serve SaaS and Outcome-Based Product-as-a-Service models, enabling brands to scale visibility through automation and data-driven decisioning.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.