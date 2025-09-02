From SEO to AEO & GEO: SEMAI Debuts as the First AI-Native Platform with Outcome-Based Product-as-a-Service

INDIA, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEMAI, an AI-powered SEO & AEO platform, today announced its official launch, addressing one of the most pressing challenges marketers face: the rapid shift from traditional Search Engine Optimization (SEO) to Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) as Google, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and other AI search engines transform how people discover information.With the rise of AI Overviews and Answer Engines, businesses risk becoming invisible if they continue to optimize only for keywords and rankings. SEMAI is the first platform to combine SEO, AEO, and GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) into a single solution that helps brands stay visible and competitive in this new AI-driven search ecosystem.“Marketers are realizing that SEO alone is no longer enough. AI search engines don’t just rank websites, they generate answers. That’s why we built SEMAI: to make sure businesses don’t just rank, but get cited and surfaced in AI-driven answers,” said Raghunath Vijayaraghavan, CEO & Co-Founder of SEMAI. “Our mission is simple: to help companies achieve visibility where it matters most in the engines making decisions for the future of search.”Key SEMAI Capabilities- SEO + AEO + GEO in one platform to optimize Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and more.- Autonomous performance insights through AI-driven recommendations that don’t just audit but resolve issues with actionable fixes.- LLM Visibility Tracking that monitor citations across large language models, not just SERPs.- Find out what users are asking and how often in ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini- Agentic AI workflows automated agents for audits, content optimization.- Brand sentiment across LLMs and compare with competitionBusiness Model: Product-as-a-Service or Self Service Product License modelSEMAI breaks away from the legacy SaaS approach with an outcome-based Product-as-a-Service model. Customers get measurable improvements in visibility, citations, and performance.SEMAI is also available as a traditional product license model for teams that prefer a self-service SaaS experience and scale adoption at their own pace..Why This Matters- SEO is evolving fast: Google’s AI Overviews and answer boxes are reducing clicks on traditional search results.- AEO is critical: Visibility in AI-driven answers is becoming the new marketing currency.- Marketers need new tools: SEMAI provides a practical path forward, blending today’s SEO needs with tomorrow’s AI visibility.About SEMAISEMAI is an AI-native SEO & AEO platform built to keep brands visible in the age of AI search. Founded in 2023, SEMAI’s vision is to become the world’s leading agentic AI marketing engine, helping businesses optimize not just for search engines, but for the AI systems shaping customer journeys.For more information, visit www.semai.ai FAQsQ: What is SEMAI?A: SEMAI is an AI-native SEO and AEO platform that helps marketers adapt to Google AI Overviews and Answer Engines such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini.Q: Why was SEMAI created?A: SEMAI was created to help marketers shift from SEO to AEO and stay visible in AI-driven search results.Q: How does SEMAI’s business model work?A: SEMAI combines a Product-as-a-Service model with PLG (Product-Led Growth), ensuring both measurable outcomes and easy adoption.Media Contact: assist@semai.ai

