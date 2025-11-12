SEMAI.ai Launches Follow-Up Query Feature to Help Brands Track How Users Continue Conversations in AI Search

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEMAI.ai, the AI-powered Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) platform helping marketers measure and scale visibility across Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity, today announced the launch of its new Follow-Up Query feature ,a first-of-its-kind capability that maps how users continue their search journeys inside AI engines.Bridging the Gap Between Single Queries and True Search IntentUnlike traditional SEO that tracks impressions for individual keywords, AEO visibility depends on conversations, users rarely stop at one question.SEMAI’s Follow-Up Query engine analyzes how audiences evolve their questions, surfaces related intents, and connects them back to the original query, funnel stage, and content cluster.“The average ChatGPT user asks 3 to 4 follow-up questions per session. If you optimize for only one, you’re invisible for the rest,” said Raghunath Vijayaraghavan, Founder of SEMAI.ai. “This feature helps brands see what AI engines really surface next and positions their content to stay in that conversation.”How It WorksThe Follow-Up Query feature uses SEMAI’s proprietary AEO intelligence framework to:Identify sub-queries and related intents across ChatGPT, Gemini, and PerplexityClassify them by TOFU/MOFU/BOFU funnel stageRecommend new content opportunities that ensure continuity in AI visibilityDisplay results in an interactive accordion-tree UI, linking primary queries to all their follow-upsThis makes it easier for brands to plan full conversational coverage across a topic rather than optimizing one question at a time.Why It MattersAs AI-driven discovery replaces traditional search, visibility now extends beyond the first query.SEMAI’s Follow-Up Query module gives marketing teams a measurable way to track “conversational visibility” how often their brand appears in multi-turn AI sessions and build content that stays relevant throughout.About SEMAI.aiSEMAI.ai is an AI-powered AEO & SEO platform built to help SaaS and marketing teams measure, optimize, and scale their visibility across AI and search ecosystems. Its proprietary GAIO and AEO scoring engines deliver outcome-based visibility insights, cluster-theme intelligence, and funnel-aligned content automation.For more information, visit https://www.semai.ai or email: assist@semai.ai

