Suspenseful New Novel 'Flight Path' Explores Self-Discovery Amid Lies and Loss

Suzanne C. Carver's debut, “Flight Path,” takes readers on a gripping journey of truth, resilience, and transformation.

NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Suzanne C. Carver announces the release of her debut novel, “Flight Path,” an emotional and suspenseful story that challenges assumptions about identity and the lies we tell ourselves. This contemporary fiction grabs readers with action and draws them in with dynamic characters and introspective depth.At its heart, “Flight Path” delivers a powerful exploration of identity, deception, and the human capacity for reinvention. When a devastating plane crash leaves no survivors, it forever alters the lives of two women: Eva, a former journalist blunted by suburban motherhood, and Harper, a roller coaster designer bound by dualities and engineered order. Together, they unravel the mystery surrounding the crash and the secrets left in its wake.Carver’s storytelling is marked by rich emotion, captivating suspense, and deep questions about womanhood, motherhood, friendship, and self-ownership in a fractured world.“How do you reclaim your voice and identity,” Carver asks, “when everything you thought you knew about your life - and yourself - is a lie?”Page after page, “Flight Path” challenges readers to confront their own narratives as they navigate its unpredictable twists and turns.Drawing on her background as an authenticity coach, Carver’s writing reflects her insight into the complexities of truth and self-reclamation. The novel’s themes will resonate with readers of women’s fiction and domestic suspense who are ready to tackle questions of identity and transformation.The book is “a riveting story with great pacing,” according to Kirkus Reviews, “exemplifying how one can find connection and meaning even in the midst of betrayal and grief.”“Flight Path” (ISBN: 9781966799924 / 9781966799917) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $29.99, the paperback retails for $18.99, and the ebook retails for $7.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:A plane crash. No survivors. Two widows left behind with everything to lose.Eva was once a scrappy journalist, but motherhood and suburban life softened her edge - until her husband's death forces her to investigate the biggest story of her life. Bank accounts drained. Documents forged. Her father's name entangled in financial crimes. To save her family, she must expose the truth about the person she trusted most - her husband.Harper, a roller coaster designer, knows how to build a ride that keeps people safe, even when they're hurtling into the unknown. But no blueprint could prepare her for the sudden drop after her husband's death. No records. No family. No past. Harper, five months pregnant, must dismantle his secrets - before her child is born into a lie.The two women - strangers and opposites - should have nothing in common. But bound by suspicion, Eva and Harper are thrust together into a truth-seeking mission that will change them both. Because sometimes, the most dangerous lies are the ones we tell ourselves.About the Author:Suzanne C. Carver is a lifelong storyteller who penned her first “masterpiece” at age seven in a turquoise spiral notebook filled with exclamation points. She now writes novels and blogs about truth and transformation. She lives in Maine with her wife, daughters, a soulful dog, and a cat with a talent for stealing AirPods. When not writing, she can be found dancing in her kitchen, talking to strangers, or vanishing into the woods. “Flight Path” is her debut novel.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.