Public Safety Equipment Supplier and Vehicle Upfitter Announces Four New Locations

Our model has really evolved into large scale production. That doesn’t exclude small departments, it actually embraces them.” — David Russo, Dana Safety Supply CEO

GREENSBORO , NC, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a continuation of their aggressive growth strategy, national emergency vehicle upfitter Dana Safety Supply has announced four new locations. The new locations include two additional locations in California (Roseville and Rancho Cucamonga) as well as two additional locations in Texas (Santa Fe and Mesquite).These expansions will bring the company’s location count to forty-six, as Dana rapidly expands into areas where customers are in need of professional and efficient upfitting services . Dana Safety Supply provides and installs emergency warning systems including lights, sirens, push bumpers and all interior equipment for safe operation as well as secure organization. Many of these products are used for public safety vehicles, but the company also works extensively with public services and construction companies who need roadside identification.Dana Safety Supply has adopted a model of opening large locations with plentiful, secure parking and these locations will follow suit. In Texas, the Santa Fe location (serving the South Houston Metroplex, Galveston & the Gulf Coast Region) will have over 18,000 sqft of shop/warehouse space and the Mesquite location (serving Metro Dallas) has 33,000 sqft of shop/warehouse space. This will bring the location count to ten in Texas for the company.In California, the Rancho Cucamonga location will feature 38,500 sqft of shop/ warehouse space and the Roseville (serving the Sacramento area) features 27,500 sqft. These additions bring the total shop space to over 100,000 sqft in California and strategically locates availability North to South.“Our growth pattern is driven primarily by customer demand,” says David Russo , CEO of Dana Safety Supply. “We are often contacted by customers in various regions where there’s a scarcity of support and we evaluate the best way to assist them. Sometimes the best way to help immediately is building the vehicles at one of our other locations and transporting them in. Other times, we begin actively looking to expand into the area.”Mr. Russo explains their management personnel often visit areas where customers reach out. If the need seems to be prevalent in the area and there is enough business to support opening a location they begin looking for shop space.“In some cases, we expand into additional locations in large metropolitan areas we’re already in when demand makes it necessary for us to increase our capacity. This is especially true for the Houston area, where Santa Fe will bring us to three locations in the Houston Metroplex.”“Our model has really evolved into large scale production,” Russo continues. “That doesn’t exclude small departments, it actually embraces them. Having larger shops means more production lines which makes us able to split our focus between large, medium and smaller contracts. It also helps us work with more distant customers, transporting their cars to them on completion.”Lights, sirens and vehicle upfitting isn’t all the company provides. They are also master distributors for virtually everything a department needs to outfit their officers for their daily duties. Dana Safety Supply operates out of 46 locations nationwide. More information can be found on their website at danasafetysupply.com

