McLean County Courthouse closed Friday, Oct. 24 from 12:00-4:30 PM

The McLean County Courthouse will be closed Friday, Oct. 24 from 12:00-4:30 PM due to parking lot maintenance. If assistance is needed, please call the Burleigh County Courthouse at 701-222-6682.

