Vexos Mexico Achieves ISO 9001 Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Quality and Operational Excellence

Leading electronics manufacturing (EMS) and custom material solutions (CMS) provider. Vexos Juarez, Mexico

JUAREZ, MEXICO, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vexos, a leading global Electronics Manufacturing Services ( EMS ) and Custom Material Solutions (CMS) provider, is proud to announce that its Mexico facility has successfully attained ISO 9001:2015 certification, an internationally recognized Quality Management System (QMS) standard.This certification highlights Vexos Mexico’s commitment to delivering consistent quality, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction across a wide range of industries, including industrial, communications, and automotive electronics.“Our Mexico team has worked with tremendous focus and dedication to reach this important milestone,” said Hadi Farashahi, SVP Operational Excellence. “Achieving ISO 9001 certification demonstrates not only our compliance with internationally recognized quality standards, but also our unwavering commitment to customer success, reliability, and continuous improvement. This achievement reflects the strength of our people, our processes, and our passion for excellence.”ISO 9001 certification is a globally respected benchmark for quality management, requiring companies to establish and maintain rigorous systems for process control, risk management, and performance monitoring. By attaining this certification, Vexos Mexico reinforces its position as a trusted EMS partner and strengthens the company’s global network of certified operations across North America and Vietnam and China.The certification process involved a comprehensive audit of Vexos Mexico’s quality management system, validating its ability to consistently deliver innovative and reliable manufacturing solutions tailored to the needs of its customers. This achievement underscores Vexos’ continued investment in quality, innovation, and operational excellence."Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification is a significant milestone for Vexos Juarez, affirming the strength of our quality processes and our unwavering commitment to excellence in customer satisfaction.” said Kaspars Fricbergs, VP Global Quality. “This certification provides a solid foundation for continual improvement, helping us ensure satisfaction across our diverse customer base. Congratulations to the entire Vexos Juarez team on this outstanding accomplishment!"Together with its certified facilities in USA, Canada, Vietnam and China, the Mexico facility expands Vexos’ global footprint, enabling the company to provide seamless, world-class EMS solutions backed by a consistent commitment to quality and reliability across all regions.About VexosVexos is a global provider of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Custom Material Solutions (CMS), with operations across North America and Asia. The company supports OEMs in the industrial, medical, computing, communications, aerospace, defense and space, and automotive markets with award-winning solutions built on quality, flexibility, and trusted partnership.

