Vexos Appoints New SVP of Operational Excellence; and Expands Juarez Manufacturing Capacity

Leading electronics manufacturing (EMS) and custom material solutions (CMS) provider. Hadi Farashahi, SVP Operational Excellence, Vexos Vexos Juárez, Mexico

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vexos , a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and custom material solutions (CMS) provider, is proud to announce the appointment of Hadi Farashahi as Senior Vice President, Operational Excellence, Vexos.Hadi is an experienced executive and brings a strong background in organizational transformation, having held senior leadership positions at Creation Technologies, Celestica, and Honeywell. Hadi will drive continuous improvement and efficiencies across Vexos, with a special focus on Vexos’ Mexico operations, ensuring the facility becomes an important cornerstone of the company’s global manufacturing network as it continues to grow.Alongside this leadership appointment, Vexos is also pleased to announce significant capacity expansion of its Juarez facility with the installation of a fourth Surface Mount Technology (SMT) line. This follows the successful launch of the facility’s third SMT line in July and reinforces Vexos’ commitment to delivering advanced manufacturing solutions to its customers.The addition of the fourth SMT line is part of Vexos’ continued investment in state-of-the-art technology and operational efficiency. With this expansion, the Juarez facility is well-positioned to support continuing and growing customer demand, and enhance flexibility, capability and capacity.“We are excited to welcome Hadi Farashahi to lead our operational excellence initiative across Vexos, starting with driving significant growth in our Juarez, Mexico facility with the ramp of several very large customer programs.” said Paul Jona, President & CEO of Vexos. “His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our global capabilities and deliver exceptional value to our customers. At the same time, the addition of a fourth SMT line in Juarez underscores our commitment to investing in scalable, efficient manufacturing solutions to meet evolving customer needs.”The combination of strong leadership and continued operational investment highlights Vexos’ ongoing commitment to people, processes, and technology, enabling the company to better support customers in an increasingly dynamic and competitive marketplace.About VexosVexos is a leading award-winning global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and custom material solutions (CMS) provider, offering end-to-end supply chain solutions to customers across diverse industries including automotive, industrial, medical, and consumer markets. With facilities in North America and Asia, Vexos delivers world-class quality, innovation, and flexibility to support its customers’ success.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.