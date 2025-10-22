Vexos Recognized as Back-to-Back Winner in CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY’s 2025 Service Excellence Awards

VEXOS wins seven CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY’s 2025 Service Excellence Awards Leading electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and custom material solutions (CMS) provider.

Global electronics manufacturer honored for outstanding services in seven categories for the second consecutive year.

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vexos Inc., a leading global Electronics Manufacturing Services ( EMS ) provider, has once again received top honors in CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY’s 2025 Service Excellence Awards (SEAs), reinforcing its position as an industry leader and trusted manufacturing partner worldwide.Sponsored by CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY, the Service Excellence Awards recognize EMS providers that excel in customer service, innovation, and operational performance. Now in its 33rd year, this independent program is the only one in the industry based entirely on direct customer feedback through a structured satisfaction survey, allowing companies to benchmark themselves across key performance categories.At the awards ceremony held on October 21, 2025, in Chicago, Vexos earned the top honor among EMS providers with revenues between $101 million and $500 million, achieving first place in all seven categories: Overall Satisfaction, Dependability and Timely Delivery, Flexibility/Ease of Doing Business, Technology, Manufacturing Quality, Responsiveness, and Value for Price.This marks the second consecutive year Vexos has been recognized as a top-performing EMS provider, underscoring its consistency, customer trust, and commitment to continuous improvement. The recognition reflects Vexos’ dedication to excellence in innovation, product quality, and customer service, setting the benchmark for performance in the global EMS industry.“Receiving Service Excellence Awards across all seven categories for two consecutive years is a remarkable achievement and affirms the strong trust and confidence our customers place in Vexos,” said Cyril Fernandes, Senior Vice President of Business Development. “This recognition reflects our ongoing focus on innovation, quality, and reliability — and, above all, the dedication of our teams and partners around the world who make this possible.”“I’m incredibly proud of our global Vexos team,” added Paul Jona, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Being recognized by our customers across every category — from technology and quality to flexibility and responsiveness — validates our people-first approach and reinforces Vexos’ position as a benchmark EMS partner in the global market. These awards reflect not only what we’ve achieved, but also the passion and collaboration that drive us to continually elevate our performance.”As Vexos continues to expand its global manufacturing capabilities and service offerings, the company remains focused on delivering best-in-class solutions that drive customer success, strengthening its reputation as a trusted partner in the ever-evolving electronics manufacturing landscape.About Vexos: Vexos is a global provider of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Custom Material Solutions ( CMS ), with operations across North America and Asia. The company supports OEMs in the industrial, medical, computing, communications, aerospace, defense and space, and automotive markets with award-winning solutions built on quality, flexibility, and trusted partnership.

