Executive Producer Christine Larsen Partners with Brittany Bacinski for Production Development of Suburban Womxn

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive Producer Christine Larsen has joined forces with author and screenwriter Brittany Bacinski to develop Bacinski’s acclaimed new release, Suburban Womxn, for adaptation. The partnership brings together two powerhouse voices committed to telling bold, socially resonant stories that challenge convention and illuminate truth.Suburban Womxn follows Felicity King, the biracial wife of Michigan’s governor, who uncovers her husband’s ties to the Flint water crisis. Determined to expose his corruption, Felicity allies with Charley, a rebellious, motorcycle-riding mother in her affluent Crestview neighborhood. Together, they assemble a secret network of suburban women who use seduction, sabotage, and privilege as their weapons to dismantle the system from within, until their own secrets threaten to destroy them first.Described as Big Little Lies meets Little Fires Everywhere, Suburban Womxn is a genre- blending feminist thriller that collides the glossy façade of suburban privilege with the toxic realities of environmental and racial injustice. It’s a visually charged, emotionally layered story that explores power, identity, complicity, and feminine rage in a society built to silence women.“This story is both a mirror and a warning,” said Brittany Bacinski. “It’s about women reclaiming power in a world that thrives on their compliance. Suburban Womxn isn’t just entertainment. it’s defiance wrapped in silk and gasoline.” “Brittany’s storytelling is fearless and unapologetic,” said Executive Producer Christine L. “Her work dismantles the boundaries between beauty and brutality, privilege and pain. I’m honored to help bring Suburban Womxn to the screen as a story that demands to be seen and felt.”With its seductive tone, slow-burn suspense, and cinematic contrasts, from the manicured perfection of Crestview’s gated streets to the haunting truth of Flint’s poisoned neighborhoods, Suburban Womxn is designed to spark conversation and ignite emotion. Its visual world will be underscored by a tense, modern score blending haunting orchestral strings with electronic textures that mirror the story’s pulse. At its core, Suburban Womxn is a story of female rebellion, systemic inequity, and the cost of truth, a daring narrative that asks what happens when women stop playing by the rules of the system that exploits them. Tagline: “The women of Crestview have it all, beauty, power, and the perfect weapon to burn it all down.”About Brittany BacinskiBrittany Bacinski is an author and screenwriter whose work explores themes of identity, motherhood, privilege, and feminine rage. Her debut novel Suburban Womxn has been praised for its fearless social commentary and cinematic storytelling. Bacinski’s writing merges domestic suspense with sharp political and emotional insight, crafting narratives that both thrill and provoke.About Christine LarsenBorn and raised in California, Christine Larsen cultivated strength, discipline, and determination through her early years as an avid equestrian before establishing a successful 20-year career in the construction industry. Known for her leadership and precision in managing complex projects, she now brings that same drive and vision to film as an Executive Producer, championing stories that celebrate resilience, transformation, and women’s voices in their most authentic forms.Visit Mother & Daughter Entertainment

