Business Reporter: Automating business verification

How perpetual KYB speeds up onboarding, reduces risk exposure and improves compliance

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Heidi Hunter, CPO of Markaaz talks about how perpetual KYB platforms leveraging fresh data insights and updated business profiles from multiple sources can make onboarding and compliance effortless, as well as help build stronger partner relationships.Manual business verification remains one of the main pain points in financial services and enterprise onboarding. Traditional processes rely on fragmented data sources, outdated records and manual reviews that slow approvals, frustrate customers and expose organisations to compliance risk. For small and medium-sized businesses, these bottlenecks often mean missed opportunities – delayed access to capital, restricted account privileges, and lost chances to grow.Markaaz, the world’s first global platform to offer continuously verified business data, is solving this problem with its Monitoring Product powered by Golden Record data. By consolidating multiple data sources into a single, dynamic and verified identity for every business, Markaaz eliminates duplication, inconsistency and guesswork from verification workflows.The Golden Record framework ensures that each business profile is accurate, live and ready for instant decisioning, reducing onboarding time considerably. Financial institutions and service providers can now make real-time eligibility assessments for credit and capital access and automatically extend account privileges, increase capital access and broaden merchant capabilities for growing businesses.Beyond compliance efficiency, Markaaz’s unified data foundation empowers intelligent cross-selling and upselling. With a 360-degree view of verified business activity, companies can identify growth opportunities and deliver precisely targeted offers at scale.To learn more about how Markaaz can help your organization implement perpetual KYB, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About MarkaazMarkaaz is the leading global business identity and intelligence platform, connecting verified businesses through superior data, advanced technology, and a trusted global network. With continuously verified intelligence on over 542 million businesses across 200+ countries, Markaaz enables enterprises to prospect, onboard, verify, and monitor business relationships with speed and confidence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.