Cleantech Industry Resources (CIR) Welcomes Bram Kleppner to Accelerate Growth

SVP of Marketing and Business Development, Bram Kleppner of Cleantech Industry Resources (CIR)

Vermont business leader and legislator joins CIR to advance renewable energy deployment and strengthen strategic growth initiatives.

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cleantech Industry Resources (CIR) , the leader in standardized energy project development, is pleased to announce that Bram Kleppner has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Marketing & Business Development. In this role, Kleppner will drive customer acquisition, strengthen long-term relationships, and identify new strategic opportunities where CIR’s development, engineering, and construction capabilities can add value across and beyond the energy sector.Kleppner brings a wealth of experience from leadership positions across business, non-profit, and public service. He served as CEO of Danforth Pewter for over a decade, guiding the company through consistent growth, and previously spent over 10 years at Ben & Jerry’s, including managing international business development. Kleppner has also been part of several startups and currently serves as a member of the Vermont Legislature’s Committee on Energy & Digital Infrastructure, where he contributes to the state’s climate and energy policies and utility oversight. His governance and advocacy work has included serving on the Vermont Climate Council, the Vermont Tax Structure Commission, and the Governor’s Business Advisory on Healthcare Financing, as well as seven years as Board Chair at the non-profit Population Media Center.“Cleantech Industry Resources radically shortens the timeline and reduces the cost and risk of executing energy projects, at a time when new energy infrastructure is needed more than ever. I couldn’t be happier to be helping more clean energy projects get up and running,” said Bram Kleppner.Daniel Dus, CEO of Cleantech Industry Resources, added: “Bram’s strategic leadership, global business development experience, and commitment to climate policy make him an exceptional addition to CIR’s leadership team. His vision and expertise will help us expand our reach and impact as we continue to accelerate energy asset deployment.”With Kleppner joining as SVP of Marketing & Business Development, CIR reinforces its mission to increase profitability and reduce risk in energy development projects through predictable, below-market pricing, and end-to-end project support. For more information about ClR’s mission, visit https://www.cleantechindustryresources.com/ ABOUT CLEANTECH INDUSTRY RESOURCES:Cleantech Industry Resources (CIR) is transforming how renewable energy projects are developed and engineered by delivering commoditized, fixed-price services across the full project lifecycle. With offices operating globally, CIR produces standardized work products that reduce cost, risk, and timelines for solar, battery storage, and hybrid energy projects worldwide. CIR provides turnkey development-as-a-service, engineering, and construction management solutions, leveraging advanced software, automation, and strict quality control to bring unparalleled speed, transparency, and scalability to clean energy deployment.

