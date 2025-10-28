Jack Fitzgerald Inducted into Montgomery County Business Hall of Fame

Jack Fitzgerald was posthumously inducted into the Montgomery County Business Hall of Fame

Jack was a humble man, and if he were here today, he would say thank you—but quickly add that he didn’t do it alone.” — Dottie Fitzgerald

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jack Fitzgerald, the visionary founder of Fitzgerald Auto Malls , was posthumously inducted into the Montgomery County Business Hall of Fame, recognizing his transformative contributions to automotive retail, consumer advocacy, and community service.NBC4’s Melissa Mollet introduced Fitzgerald as “a transformative figure in the automotive retail industry” who built “one of the most respected dealership networks in the country” and redefined what it meant to be a customer advocate.Jack Fitzgerald began in 1966 with a single Dodge dealership in Bethesda. Over the decades, he expanded the company into 20 franchises across Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Florida, employing more than 1,800 people.He pioneered the “no-haggle, no-hassle” pricing model and founded the Fitzgerald Child Safety Seat Program, which has provided more than 50,000 inspections and installations. In 2023, Fitzgerald Auto Malls became the largest dealership group in the nation to achieve 100 percent employee ownership, a milestone reflecting his commitment to shared success.The ceremony also featured remarks from Dottie Fitzgerald, who accepted the award on her brother’s behalf, Dottie shared: “Jack was a humble man, and if he were here today, he would say thank you—but quickly add that he didn’t do it alone. He was grateful to all our associates and customers over the years.”She added, “He loved what he did and worked every day right up until the afternoon he entered hospice. All in all, I think he would tell you there was just no better way to go.”Jack Fitzgerald passed away in April 2025, just months before what would have been his 90th birthday. His legacy lives on through a company built on integrity, innovation, and a deep commitment to the community.About the Montgomery County Business Hall of FameThe Montgomery County Business Hall of Fame recognizes business leaders whose achievements and community service have made a lasting impact on Montgomery County. Its annual luncheon brings together business and civic leaders to celebrate excellence, with net proceeds supporting scholarshipsthat help develop the next generation of local talent.About Fitzgerald Auto MallsFounded in 1966, Fitzgerald Auto Malls operates 20 franchises across Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Florida. The company is known for transparent, “no-haggle, no-hassle” pricing, its employee-ownership model, and decades of community service through initiatives such as the Fitzgerald Child Safety SeatProgram.

