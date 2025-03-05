Rob Smith, President of Fitzgerald Auto Malls, Honored with Prestigious “Good Scout Award”

Smith received this distinguished honor for his over two decades of commitment to service, advocacy, and community engagement.

NORTH BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fitzgerald Auto Malls proudly celebrates the recognition of its President, Rob Smith, who was honored with the esteemed “Good Scout Award” at the Maryland Good Scout Awards Celebration on February 20th. Smith received this distinguished honor for his over two decades of commitment to service, advocacy, and community engagement.The award ceremony, hosted by the Montgomery County Districts of Scouting America, National Capital Area Council, was established in 2001 to recognize individuals for their exceptional contributions to the community while upholding the core values of leadership, character, and civic responsibility. Smith’s award highlighted his more than 20 years of dedication, his continued growth in leadership, and his impact on youth development. His journey has taken him from volunteering to support young leaders to advocating for immigration reform and policies that promote the dignity of all people. His efforts have led to meaningful conversations with lawmakers on Capitol Hill and opportunities to stand alongside young advocates fighting for justice. “Today, more than ever, we need that same spirit—of service, of advocacy, of community”, said Smith.Smith, who began his career at Fitzgerald Auto Malls 36 years ago as a sales associate, has been a transformative leader for the company. Under his guidance, the organization has reached major milestones, including achieving ISO 9001 Quality Management certification and leading the transition to a 100% employee-owned dealership group—making Fitzgerald Auto Malls the largest of its kind in the nation. His dedication to integrity, service, and community engagement aligns with both Fitzgerald Auto Malls’ core principles and the mission of Scouting America.“I am incredibly honored to receive the Good Scout Award,” Smith shared during his acceptance speech. “The values instilled through Scouting are vital in shaping leaders who prioritize service, ethics, and responsibility. I am humbled to be recognized alongside other dedicated individuals like Dusty Rood, whose commitment to the community is truly inspiring. I extend my sincere gratitude to the National Capital Area Council for this recognition and for their tireless work in preparing young people for the future.”The event underscored the importance of character development and leadership training, bringing together supporters dedicated to advancing Scouting’s mission of preparing young people for success. Fitzgerald Auto Malls was proud to support this significant occasion and celebrate the accomplishments of Rob Smith, whose leadership continues to make a lasting impact on the company and the broader community.About Fitzgerald Auto MallsFounded in 1966 by Jack Fitzgerald, Fitzgerald Auto Malls is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland. With over 20 brands and 12 Auto Mall locations, Fitzgerald Auto Malls is committed to providing exceptional value and a customer-focused experience. As a 100% employee-owned company, the organization continues to uphold its guiding principles of dignity, respect, and transparency through the FitzWay philosophy. Fitzgerald Auto Malls is also recognized for its community engagement, support of charitable initiatives, and fostering meaningful connections within the regions it serves.

