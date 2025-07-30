Fitzgerald Auto Malls Receives Posthumous Child Passenger Safety Hall of Fame Award on Behalf of Founder Jack Fitzgerald

Mr. Jack Fitzgerald was posthumously inducted into the Child Passenger Safety Hall of Fame by the Manufacturers Alliance for Child Passenger Safety (MACPS)

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fitzgerald Auto Malls is proud to share that the late Mr. Jack Fitzgerald was posthumously inducted into the Child Passenger Safety Hall of Fame by the Manufacturers Alliance for Child Passenger Safety (MACPS). The award ceremony took place on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, during the Maryland Child Passenger Safety Conference at The Meeting House in Columbia, Maryland.Presented by renowned child passenger safety advocate Bob Wall, the award honors Mr. Fitzgerald’s extraordinary contributions to child passenger safety and his pioneering leadership in promoting safe driving practices within the automotive retail industry. Jack’s sister, Dottie Fitzgerald, accepted the award on behalf of the Fitzgerald family.“We are deeply touched by this recognition of Jack’s enduring legacy,” said Rob Smith, President of Fitzgerald Auto Malls. “Child safety was a cause close to his heart, and we are proud to see his contributions acknowledged in such a meaningful way.”Throughout his career, Mr. Fitzgerald championed numerous safety initiatives, including one of the nation’s longest-running public child safety seat inspection programs. Since 1999, Fitzgerald Auto Malls has conducted more than 50,000 safety seat inspections—all at no cost to families. The program continues today, offering regular safety seat checks and appointments at various dealership locations.According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), motor vehicle crashes remain a leading cause of death for children in the U.S. However, properly installed child safety seats can reduce fatal injury risk by up to 71% for infants and 54% for toddlers. Mr. Fitzgerald’s efforts helped raise awareness of this critical issue and established higher safety standards within the automotive industry.About Fitzgerald Auto MallsFounded in 1966, Fitzgerald Auto Malls has grown to become one of the premier automotive retailers in the Mid-Atlantic region, with locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Known for its customer-first approach, environmental leadership, and community engagement, the company operates under the FitzWay philosophy of transparency, respect, and integrity.

