New Book, ‘Natural-Born Entrepreneurs,’ Reveals a Smarter Path to Entrepreneurship

"Natural-Born Entrepreneurs: Breaking into Business Ownership" by Dr. Lisa Piercey, published by Entrepreneur Books. Dr. Lisa Piercey, author of "Natural-Born Entrepreneurs." Entrepreneur Books, publisher of “Natural-Born Entrepreneurs" by Dr. Lisa Piercey.

“Natural Born Entrepreneurs” by Lisa Piercey is a practical guide for first-time buyers on acquiring and growing a business, with real-world examples.

Buying a business isn’t just a financial decision—it’s a chance to create lasting impact, grow personally, and build a legacy that can thrive for generations.” — Dr. Lisa Piercey

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In her new book, Natural-Born Entrepreneurs : Breaking Into Business Ownership, physician-turned-entrepreneur Lisa Piercey demystifies one of the least understood paths to entrepreneurship: buying a small or mid-sized business instead of starting one from scratch. Drawing on her own experience acquiring and growing multiple companies, Piercey makes business ownership approachable, practical, and deeply human.While the traditional startup route often gets the spotlight, Piercey argues that acquiring an existing business is a smarter, more reliable way to build wealth and impact."The predictable profits of an established business offer a comfortable measure of sustainability," she writes, "as well as a built-in mechanism to support growth, instead of relying solely on outside capital."Published by Entrepreneur Books, Natural-Born Entrepreneurs takes readers through the full acquisition process, from sourcing and valuation to financing, deal structure, and operations after the close. Piercey, a pediatrician and former state health commissioner who now invests in healthcare companies, shares both technical insights and personal lessons learned along the way.Her focus is to reach those who may not see themselves as dealmakers: mid-career professionals and business leaders who have managed teams, driven results, and are ready to move from operator to owner. She breaks down the process in clear, actionable terms and offers the reassurance that prior finance or private equity experience is not required."If you want to break free from the confines of the corporate world, entrepreneurship through acquisition could be the right fit for you,” Piercey writes. “This guide is intended to teach you how to acquire a small or medium-sized business and is written specifically for the non–business school graduate.”More than a how-to guide, Natural-Born Entrepreneurs challenges readers to see business ownership as a path to purpose and fulfillment, not just wealth creation. "It is an opportunity to create meaningful impact and build something that lasts," Piercey says. "The journey is not just about personal growth; it is about shaping a future that continues to thrive long after your acquisition."About Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA​​ Dr. Lisa Piercey is a nationally recognized physician executive with extensive C-suite operational experience across the healthcare ecosystem. A serial healthcare investor, Dr. Piercey serves as a general partner in multiple funds and is the founder and managing partner of Tristela Capital Partners. Dr. Piercey has successfully acquired three privately held companies and oversees a portfolio of $20 million assets under management, serving in both governance and operational roles in the senior living, specialty pharmacy, and worksite wellness verticals. She is certified by the Institute for Mergers, Acquisitions, and Alliances (IMAA) as an International Mergers & Acquisitions Expert. She holds a B.S. in Chemistry from Lipscomb University, an M.D. from East Tennessee State University, and an MBA from Bethel University.About Entrepreneur BooksEntrepreneur Books is an imprint of Advantage Media, launched in collaboration with Entrepreneur Media. Entrepreneur Books empowers business leaders, innovators, and visionaries to share their expertise and amplify their voices through expertly crafted business books. Entrepreneur Books authors can effectively build authority within their industries and reach global audiences through trusted platforms like Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, and beyond.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.