Governor Mills Directs Flags Lowered on Saturday to Mark Two Years Since Lewiston Tragedy

October 24, 2025

Governor Janet Mills has ordered that the United States and State of Maine flags be lowered to half-staff statewide from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, October 25, 2025 in remembrance of the victims and to honor the survivors of the tragedy in Lewiston. Tomorrow marks two years since the shootings at Just-In-Time Recreation and Schemengees Bar and Grille in Lewiston that took the lives of eighteen people and injured many others.

The Governor issued the following statement:

"As we mourn and pay tribute to those we lost two years ago, I hope all Maine people will support the victims' loved ones and all those who were injured by showing the love that we have in our hearts for each other," said Governor Mills. "Although nothing can lessen their loss, we grieve with the families of the victims and the survivors of the Lewiston tragedy so that no one feels alone. We open our hearts to those who were injured and to those who are still struggling with the aftermath of that night. And we offer unending gratitude to the people whose heroic actions saved lives and set us on the long and winding road to healing."