Governor Mills, MaineHousing Announce More Than 300 Affordable Apartments in Cities Across Maine

With support from the Governor and Legislature, MaineHousing has financed more than 1,000 housing units over the past 12 months alone

Governor Janet Mills and MaineHousing today announced the financing for 311 affordable apartments at eight development sites in the cities of Biddeford, Belfast, Lewiston, Portland, South Portland, and Rockland.

With this announcement, the Mills Administration and MaineHousing has surpassed a milestone of financing more than 1,000 affordable homes in the past 12 months alone, most of them new construction.

"While New England and the nation face a severe housing crunch, my Administration and MaineHousing have taken action -- making record investments to help build more attainable rental homes and put the dream of homeownership back within reach of more Maine people, especially younger families" said Governor Mills. "With support from my Administration and the Legislature, MaineHousing has financed more than 1,000 homes for Maine people in the last year alone. We have more work to do, but we are a step closer to the day we can say to every family who wants to live and work here in Maine, 'Welcome Home.'"

"The developments represent a significant addition to our portfolio at a time when the need for affordable housing has never been greater," said MaineHousing Director Dan Brennan. "As a result of the resources we've received from Governor Mills and a broad and bipartisan coalition of lawmakers who have supported MaineHousing's programs, we continue to make great progress in meeting the urgent demand for affordable housing in our state."

The eight projects announced today are supported by $14.3 million in Federal and State affordable housing tax credits. Governor Mills signed into law the $80 million State Affordable Housing Tax Credit in 2020; since then, MaineHousing has allocated $65.5 million of the State credit to support the construction or preservation of 982 affordable rental homes.

Several projects announced today are for Maine people aged 55 and over, providing affordable housing options for many people who may be looking to downsize, which can help free up single-family homes in Maine's already tight real estate market.

The developments are:

Belfast Birches, 24 units for 55+ adults

Quebec Commons, Biddeford, 45 units for 55+ adults

The Rochambeau, Biddeford, 46 units for 55+ adults

Soleil Apartments 2, Lewiston, 28 family units

The Woodbury, Portland, 51 units for 55+ adults

Cumberland Housing, Portland, 50 units for 55+ adults

Landry Heights, South Portland, 38 units for 55+ adults

McLain School Housing, Rockland, 29 family units

From these projects, the combined $14.3 million in tax credits will generate $62.7 million in private investment. MaineHousing estimates development related to the 311 rental homes will generate approximately $116.9 million in overall economic activity in the state.

Other financing for new homes and apartments announced this year, include:

Since taking office in 2019, Governor Mills has made a historic investment of $315 million to alleviate Maine's housing crunch -- nearly five times the amount the state dedicated to housing production from 2000 to 2018.

To date, these housing investments have resulted in 2,100 new apartments and homes, with more than 1,800 under construction and more than 1,500 units in MaineHousing's affordable development pipeline - the largest in its history.