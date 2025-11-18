Governor Mills Applauds PUC's Dismissal of CMP's Request to Hike Electricity Rates

November 18, 2025

PUC's rejection of Central Maine Power Company's more than $1.4 billion rate hike request follows push by Governor Mills to dismiss the case

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement today in response to the Maine Public Utilities Commission's (PUC) dismissal of Central Maine Power Company's (CMP) request for more than $1.4 billion from Maine ratepayers over five years:

"The PUC was right to dismiss this outrageous request from CMP," said Governor Mills. "While strengthening the grid is important and much needed, CMP's request -- the largest ever in Maine history -- was excessive and completely out of touch with the economic reality facing Maine people. This decisive outcome reflects the intent of the legislation I signed to ensure that utility investments are transparent, accountable, and responsive to meaningful input from Maine people. My Administration will continue to prioritize affordable and reliable energy for all Maine people and we will remain stalwart in holding utilities accountable toward that end."

In 2022, the Maine Legislature enacted a landmark bill (PDF) submitted by Governor Mills that requires CMP and Versant Power to develop Integrated Grid Plans every five years with public engagement to identify priorities and build a more affordable and reliable grid. CMP is required by statute to file its grid plan with the PUC by January 12, 2026.

In September 2025, Governor Mills directed the Maine Department of Energy Resources to intervene in opposition to CMP's request for a rate hike. In October 2025, the Maine Department of Energy Resources filed a motion to dismiss the case (PDF) on the grounds that the request was unprecedented and premature, as it comes prior to the completion of the utility's required grid plan.