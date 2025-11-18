Governor Mills Certifies Election Results for Questions 1 and 2

November 18, 2025

Governor announces she will propose funding to implement Question 2 as part of her supplemental budget next January

Governor Janet Mills today signed proclamations certifying the results of the November 3, 2025 election, including:

Question 1: “Do you want to change Maine election laws to eliminate two days of absentee voting, prohibit requests for absentee ballots by phone or family members, end ongoing absentee voter status for seniors and people with disabilities, ban prepaid postage on absentee ballot return envelopes, limit the number of drop boxes, require voters to show certain photo ID before voting, and make other changes to our elections?”

Question 2: “Do you want to allow courts to temporarily prohibit a person from having dangerous weapons if law enforcement, family, or household members show that the person poses a significant danger of causing physical injury to themselves or others?”

Pursuant to Article IV, Part Third, Section 19 of the Maine Constitution, approved ballot questions that require funding to implement take effect 45 days after the convening of the next Legislative session. The Governor announced today that she will propose funding to implement Question 2 as part of her forthcoming supplemental budget in January 2026.

Governor Mills released the following statement:

“Like proponents of Question 2, I share the goal of strengthening public safety and protecting Maine people – and, to that end, I will propose funding to implement the law as part of my supplemental budget in January and my Administration will work with law enforcement and the courts to implement the new law alongside our existing Extreme Risk Protection Order law, in order to carry out the will of the Maine people."

Copies of the signed proclamations are below: