Vancouver Entrepreneur and Founder of Lavoh Wins Second Place in International High Five Grant for Mom-Owned Businesses

Eliza Trendiak, Founder of Lavoh and first runner-up for the High Five Grant for Moms

Eliza Trendiak turns motherhood and entrepreneurship into motivation for beauty brand Lavoh, earning national recognition from The Mama Ladder

Being an entrepreneur is a lot like being a mother. You pour your heart and soul into something you love, without an instruction manual.” — Eliza Trendiak, Lavoh Founder

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vancouver-based entrepreneur Eliza Trendiak, founder of beauty brand Lavoh , has been named first runner up of the High Five Grant for Moms.The High Five Grant is sponsored by US Bank and hosted by The Mama Ladder , an organization that supports women around the world, to thrive at the intersection of motherhood and entrepreneurship. The Mama Ladder understands deeply the value in a community that supports mothers who are building businesses alongside raising families.The High Five Grant for Moms is open to women with children of all ages, from expecting mothers to those with adult children, and celebrates the unique challenges and triumphs of mom-led entrepreneurship. It offers a semi-annual first prize of $10,000 business grant (combined grant funds $22,500 USD) empowering entrepreneurs with kids to grow their impact. This grant provides economic empowerment for promising business owning moms to take their business to the next level.Eliza founded Lavoh, in Vancouver BC in 2024. It is a modern beauty brand on a mission to reduce waste in the beauty industry. Lavoh is a reusable facecloth that removes makeup using only water, offering an effortless, eco-friendly alternative to disposable wipes and cotton pads. One Lavoh facecloth can replace approximately 3000 disposable wipes making it an easy and affordable alternative. Lavoh facecloths are sensitive-skin friendly, using only water instead of harsh chemicals and come in luxurious and aesthetic colours to suit any bathroom.A longtime entrepreneur, Eliza spent 15 years in the hair industry as a stylist and salon owner before founding Lavoh. After witnessing the environmental toll of single-use products, she set out to create a sustainable solution that aligned with her values and experience. Since launching Lavoh, Eliza has grown the brand through community engagement, in-person markets, wholesale and online customer sales, clever marketing, and an authentic voice that resonates with women balancing beauty, wellness, business, and motherhood.“Being an entrepreneur is a lot like being a mother,” says Eliza Trendiak, founder of Lavoh. “You pour your heart and soul into something you love, without an instruction manual. I’m so incredibly grateful for initiatives like the High Five Grant that help remove the barriers mothers often face in business. I’m honoured that my children get to see me challenge the status quo and turn my ideas into reality.”Eight grant finalists were selected and the winner was chosen through a mix of public vote and a curated judging panel. Other finalists included grant winner and fellow Canadian Samantha Ong, founder of Joeydolls and Bree Vanleeuwen, founder of Daily Shade.Through the support of the High Five Grant for Moms, Eliza plans to continue growing Lavoh’s reach, expanding her product line, and amplifying conversations around sustainability in beauty.For more information about Lavoh, visit www.lavoh.com or follow @lavohbeauty on social media.

