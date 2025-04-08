Period Underwear Company, Revol Cares Raises $2M from Canadian Angels to Scale Inclusive Menstrual Care Solutions

Sara Jonsdottir, CEO & Founder of Revol Cares

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revol Cares , the Canadian company redefining period care through high-absorbency, reusable underwear, announced today they’ve raised $2 million in funding from a network of Canadian angel investors.The funding round comes in response to explosive consumer and retail demand for Revol Cares menstrual and period care products. Funding will support the organization in scaling operations, expanding distribution, and innovating on product offerings to meet the needs of menstruators across North America. Founded by Sara Jonsdottir, Revol Cares was developed to solve a problem ignored in the mainstream period care aisle — how to truly support heavy flow. With a mission to deliver dignity through design and functionality, the brand focuses on exceptional absorbency, comfort, and sustainability.Since its launch in 2019, Revol Cares has experienced rapid growth, and its product range is now available online and in over 3,000 grocery, health food, and pharmacy stores across North America. The innovative reusable period care industry has enticed new buyers at a rate of 29%, significantly outpacing the 7% growth rate of the overall period care market, according to NIQ’s 2024 Syndicated Omnishopper panel data . This signals not just the rise of Revol Cares, but a broader consumer shift toward reusable, sustainable period solutions.“When we solve for heavy flows, we solve for all flows and can provide period and leakage protection for everyone,” said Sara Jonsdottir, CEO and Founder of Revol Cares. “This funding enables us to keep pace with soaring demand while continuing to innovate for the people who rely on us most. Reliable leak protection is about confidence, freedom, and the ability to move through life without interruption. We’re committed to building high-quality, sustainable period care that empowers our customers to live fully, every day of the month.”In a landscape where the funding gap is significant for female founders, Revol Cares closed a $2 million round in just six weeks over the holiday season, backed entirely by Canadian angel investors. This raise wasn’t just fast — it was deeply values-aligned. 35% of the investors were women, and all brought a shared commitment to advancing women’s health, sustainability, and consumer innovation. Many also bring deep operational experience in CPG, retail, and impact-focused businesses. With this support, Revol Cares will continue to lead with innovation — expanding its product line to deliver even more absorbent, PFAS-free protection — with plans for significant growth across North America and strengthening its team in operations, marketing, and customer experience.In 2023, there were about 5.56 million self-identified females between the ages of 25 and 44 living in Canada. That’s a lot of periods. This funding is essential to move the conversation forward on women's health and support for those experiencing periods, perimenopause, and bladder leaks. Revol Cares is not going with the flow, they’re changing the narrative and redefining period care.About Revol CaresRevol Cares is a Canadian women-led period care company offering high-absorbency, reusable underwear that supports people through their heaviest days. Built with comfort, sustainability, and inclusivity at its core, Revol is on a mission to remove shame from the period care aisle and make premium protection accessible to all.Learn more at revolcares.com

