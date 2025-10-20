B.C. Nonprofit Reframe Voices Uses Striking Visuals to Help Parents See Real Fears Kids With Eating Disorders Face

B.C. nonprofit Reframe Voices uses striking visuals in a new campaign to help parents see the very real fears kids with eating disorders face at mealtime.

Reframe Voices Society announces its first campaign called “Food Shouldn’t Feel Frightening," in time for Halloween.

Early, stigma-free conversations can change the trajectory of a child’s mental health and likelihood of developing an eating disorder.” — Penny Greening

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1 in 8 kids will experience an eating disorder by the end of adolescence. Reframe Voices , a B.C. nonprofit focused on prevention of eating disorders and early intervention, has launched a fall awareness campaign, “Food Shouldn’t Feel Frightening,” to help parents and educators recognize how everyday meals can feel scary for some kids and understand some of the issues behind it.Timed to launch during the weeks leading up to Halloween, the campaign reframes “scary season” by turning familiar comfort foods into dramatic, unsettling images that mirror how mealtime can feel for a struggling child.“For some kids, the scariest thing in the room is food,” said Penny Greening, founder of Reframe Voices. “We created this campaign so adults can see through the eyes of a child or teen, to help them respond sooner with curiosity and compassion instead of pressure. Early, stigma-free conversations can change the trajectory of a child’s mental health and likelihood of developing an eating disorder.”As Halloween imagery floods timelines and neighbourhoods, Reframe Voices is leveraging the moment to surface a less visible kind of fear. Many children who struggle with disordered eating don’t “look” sick, and their distress can be missed or misunderstood. The fall campaign directs families to stigma-free resources and the organization’s Beyond Body Talk workshops: practical, trauma-informed sessions that give parents language, tools, and confidence to start the right conversations early. Donations through the website go directly towards bringing life-changing awareness to parents through outreach and live workshop delivery.Across social and donated media placements, each creative execution pairs the headline “Food shouldn’t feel frightening” with a visual metaphor drawn from everyday meals and snacks:Spaghetti twisted into the shape of a cobraNachos curling like sea monster’s tentacleA club sandwich set on a steel animal trapA bowl of soup with a single staring eyeballFries reaching up like the hand of a zombieBarbecue flames forming a menacing skullEach message invites parents to take a next step: “Learn how to help kids feel safe talking about food fears at ReframeVoices.ca .” Other versions read: “Understand what monsters your child might be facing…” and “Food fears can be deadly. See what you can do…”“The images are striking, but the aim is not to shock, but rather to elicit empathy, curiosity and understanding,” said Dr. Angela Howell-Moneta, Clinical Council, Reframe Voices. “When adults grasp that ‘just take a bite’ can feel like a genuine threat to a child, it opens the door to gentler language, better questions, and earlier support.”Campaign Creative by DonationThe campaign was conceived and created by Michael Mayes and Ryan Semeniuk, two local advertising industry professionals who have donated their time and efforts to help get this important message out. The imagery was created using AI-tools to help save time and money.“Typically, work like this would be expensive and time-consuming to create,” says Mayes, “One of the best things about AI is that it gives causes and underdogs the ability to compete for attention, rather than being drowned out by louder voices with deeper pockets.”“Monster-like food was the perfect job for AI-assisted craft,” says Semeniuk. “The cause is one we truly believe needs more attention given everything kids are facing these days. We’re glad we can help more parents find out about the work Reframe Voices is doing.”About Reframe Voices & FounderReframe Voices Society is a grassroots, registered nonprofit based in B.C. led by parents and youth (19+) united to get ahead of eating disorders. Our mission is to help parents, guardians, and educators recognize early signs, gently disrupt harmful patterns, and build trust so kids feel safe expressing feelings about food fears and self worth, before silence and shame turn into crisis. Programs include the Beyond Body Talk group workshop, a growing library of free resources, and the Parentheses Podcast. Follow @reframevoices on TikTok| Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube, and share the campaign imagery as it rolls out. Use the hashtag #foodfears.

