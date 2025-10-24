Minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa brief media on private sector participation in passenger rail, 26 Oct

Members of the media are invited to a press briefing where the Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy, and the Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, will pronounce on Request for Information from third-parties as part of the private sector participation to invest in the country's passenger rail services and infrastructure. This will ensure that the country's rail passenger trips target of 600 million by 2030 is achieved.

Details of the media briefing are as follows:

Date: Sunday, 26 October 2025

Time: 10h30 for 11h00

Venue: GCIS, Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 cnr Francis Baard and Festival Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Mr. Tshegofatso Maake on 063 281 9453/maaket@dot.gov.za or Ms. Ivy Masale on 076 789 5538/masalei@dot.gov.za

