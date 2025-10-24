Minister Isaac Sileku launches landmark leadership programme to transform minibus taxi industry

On Thursday, 23 October, Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku launched the Mini-bus Taxi (MBT) Executive Leadership Programme at the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business (UCT GSB). A first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at developing ethical, innovative, and future-ready leaders in the mini-bus taxi industry.

The six-month programme will empower participants with the tools to strengthen collaboration, enhance professionalism, and drive transformation across the sector. The programme, delivered in partnership with the UCT GSB, combines academic learning with practical, community-based projects, focusing on self-leadership, collaboration, and innovation.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Sileku highlighted the urgent need for the industry to evolve to keep up with a rapidly changing, technology-driven world. “The taxi industry must not be left behind,” he stressed.

He added, “Transformation is no longer optional; it is essential for the survival and growth of this critical industry,” said Sileku.

Sileku reflected on recent events that tested the sector’s stability, including the recent steps to temporarily close routes and lanes in Khayelitsha, Makhaza, Mfuleni, Somerset West, Nomzamo and Lwandle. Noting that while this presented difficult challenges, it also revealed an opportunity for leadership, “The extraordinary measures we were forced to take demanded courage. It was a chance to show what true leadership looks like, putting people before pride and peace before politics. The opportunity to rebuild trust and institutionalise peace still stands before us,” he said.

The Minister emphasised that transformation must go beyond regulation, saying, “It is about re-engineering the way this sector operates, ensuring that peace becomes permanent, livelihoods are secure, and commuters are protected.”

Craig Arendse, Chief Executive Officer at Resolve and Change Systems (RACS), emphasised that leadership in the taxi industry must be underpinned by credibility and business discipline. “We need leaders with strong business acumen, something that’s often missing in the industry. The future requires leadership with credibility and courage,” said Daniels.

Andile Peters, Executive Chairman of Kidrogen, echoed the need for a new calibre of leadership, “We need a different dimension of leaders to take this sector forward. Leadership must be ethical, and leaders must act with integrity and honesty.”

Head of Executive Education at the UCT Graduate School of Business, Jodie Martin said the programme was designed with the specific needs of the industry in mind. “It is tailored for the taxi industry, with a focus on practical leadership and innovation. We look forward to seeing participants become truly transformative leaders,” said Martin.

Alison Portland, programme participant, said “This programme will provide me with the tools and knowledge to enhance my problem-solving abilities and empower me to take on greater responsibilities as a leader.”

