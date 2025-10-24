JUNK.COM ROLLS INTO DENVER FOR A 'TRUNKLOAD' FUN AT MILE HIGH TRUNK OR TREAT

Families will have a spooktacular time visiting the Junk.com truck at Denver’s upcoming Trunk-or-Treat event, where kids can collect treats, meet the team, and check out one of their signature clean, white Junk.com trucks up close!

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fall season gets a playful twist this year as Junk.com joins the Mile High Trunk or Treat celebration at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday, October 30, from 5:00 to 9:00 PM. Known for turning junk into joy, Junk.com is bringing its signature brand of fun—and a few surprises—to Denver’s biggest community Halloween party.

Families can swing by the brightly branded Junk.com trunk to pick up free giveaways, including stickers, candy, and the fan-favorite squishy Junk Truck, a collectible stress toy that’s equal parts adorable and oddly satisfying.

“Community is at the heart of what we do, and Mile High Trunk or Treat is the perfect way to connect with families while sharing a few smiles,” said Nicole Turturici, CEO of Junk.com. “We’re excited to be part of an event that’s all about creativity, connection, and good clean fun—literally!”

Hosted in partnership with the Far East Center and the Denver Police Department, the Mile High Trunk or Treat will transform Empower Field’s Lot C into a Halloween wonderland featuring decorated trunks, tons of candy, live K-Pop performances, haunted houses, and Halloween movies under the stars. The event is free and open to all ages.

So come in costume, bring your candy bucket, and look for the friendly Junk.com crew — they’ll be the ones handing out treats and keeping the “trunk” in Trunk or Treat!

Event Details:

Mile High Trunk or Treat

📍 Empower Field at Mile High – Lot C

📅 Thursday, October 30, 2025

🕔 5:00–9:00 PM

🎟️ Free Admission

About Junk.com

Junk.com is a leading provider of efficient, eco-friendly junk removal services with locations throughout the United States. Serving both residential and commercial clients, the company is known for its same-day service and a hassle-free experience. Whether helping families declutter, supporting businesses with cleanouts, or managing large-scale projects, Junk.com makes it easy to declutter. With a focus on responsible disposal that includes donation and recycling, Junk.com ensures items are handled with care for both people and the planet. Learn more at www.Junk.com.

