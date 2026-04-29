FROM DOORSTEPS TO DESTINATIONS: ALL MY SONS MOVING & STORAGE POWERS SHOES 4 NEIGHBORS ACROSS SOUTH FLORIDA

All My Sons Moving & Storage is supporting the Shoes 4 Neighbors initiative, providing pickup and delivery of donated footwear collected at community events and participating T-Mobile store locations throughout May.

Logistics Leader Fuels Community-Wide Effort to Deliver Dignity, One Pair of Shoes at a Time

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moving isn’t just what they do—it’s how they give back. This spring, All My Sons Moving & Storage is once again putting its fleet into motion for a greater purpose, serving as the official pickup and delivery partner for Shoes 4 Neighbors, a region-wide initiative led by Neighbors 4 Neighbors.

Now in its latest year of partnership, All My Sons is helping transform generosity into impact, collecting thousands of donated shoes from across South Florida and delivering them directly to In Jacob’s Shoes, where each pair is carefully cleaned, restored, and prepared for a second life.

“Every day, we help families move forward. This partnership allows us to do that differently—by delivering comfort, confidence, and dignity to neighbors who need it most,” said Zack Turturici, Chief Marketing Officer for All My Sons Moving & Storage. “It’s more than transportation—it’s purpose in motion.”

A Community Effort in Motion

The Shoes 4 Neighbors drive is already gaining momentum, collecting new and gently used footwear for children, adults, and seniors throughout Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. From sneakers to work boots, each donation helps ensure that no one in the community goes without this basic necessity. All My Sons plays a critical behind-the-scenes role, coordinating pickups from key collection points—including this year’s Lexus Corporate Run and participating T-Mobile retail locations—then transporting donations to their next destination.

How to Step In and Help

Community members can contribute throughout the month of May by dropping off donations at any participating T-Mobile store, making it easier than ever to give back. Donations may include:

· New shoes (all sizes)

· Gently used shoes (clean and in good condition)

· Sneakers, sandals, boots, dress shoes, and work footwear

Financial contributions are also welcome to help expand the program’s reach and impact.

Driving Impact, One Mile at a Time

For All My Sons Moving & Storage, the journey doesn’t end at the destination; it continues with every life touched along the way. By leveraging its logistics expertise and community commitment, the company is helping ensure that every donated pair finds its way to someone who needs it most.

Because sometimes, the smallest step—like a pair of shoes—can help someone move forward.

About All My Sons Moving & Storage:

Family-owned and operated for over four generations, All My Sons Moving & Storage provides full-service moving, packing, and storage solutions nationwide. With nearly 100 locations across the U.S., the company is committed to delivering quality service—and supporting the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.allmysons.com.

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