ALL MY SONS MOVING & STORAGE JOINS TROPHY CLUB TOUCH-A-TRUCK 2026, BRINGING BIG SMILES AND EVEN BIGGER WHEELS

Families explore the All My Sons Moving & Storage truck during Trophy Club’s annual Touch-A-Truck event at Independence Park East on Saturday, May 9, 2026. The free community event gave children and families the opportunity to get an up-close look at a va

Moving Company Brings Crew and Truck to Independence Park East for a Morning of Community Fun, Hands-On Exploration, and Family Memories

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All My Sons Moving & Storage was proud to be part of Trophy Club’s annual Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, May 9, 2026, held at Independence Park East. Alongside fire trucks, police cars, and heavy machinery, the All My Sons team rolled in with one of their signature moving trucks — and a whole lot of enthusiasm.

From 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM, thousands of attendees from across the Trophy Club community gathered at the free, family-friendly event to get up close with the vehicles that keep their town running. Kids climbed aboard, explored the cab, honked the horn, and peppered the All My Sons crew with questions — and the crew was more than happy to answer every single one.

"We move people for a living, but it’s days like this that move us,” said Zack Turturici, Chief Marketing Officer for All My Sons Moving & Storage. “We were honored to be a part of an event that brings Trophy Club families together.”

The event also featured a special sensory-friendly hour from 9:30 to 10:00 AM, during which all horns and flashing lights were turned off to create a calmer, more welcoming environment for guests who benefit from reduced sensory stimulation. All My Sons was proud to support this thoughtful inclusion and participated fully in the quiet window.

Throughout the morning, the All My Sons crew engaged with children and parents alike, sharing what it’s like to operate a professional moving truck, what a day on the job looks like, and how the team works together to help families during one of life’s biggest transitions. It was a hands-on, heart-forward experience that reflected the company’s commitment to being a trusted neighbor in every community it serves.

Touch-A-Truck is one of Trophy Club’s most beloved annual traditions, offering children a rare, up-close look at the vehicles that serve and protect their community every day. All My Sons Moving & Storage was thrilled to stand alongside first responders, public works teams, and other local heroes who made the event a success.

About All My Sons Moving & Storage:

Family-owned and operated for over four generations, All My Sons Moving & Storage provides full-service moving, packing, and storage solutions nationwide. With nearly 100 locations across the U.S., the company is committed to delivering quality service—and supporting the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.allmysons.com.

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