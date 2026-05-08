ALL MY SONS MOVING & STORAGE KEEPS THE MISSION MOVING AT DREAM DAY FOUNDATION'S FISHIN' GALORE

All My Sons Moving & Storage supported Dream Day Foundation’s 32nd Annual Fishin’ Galore on May 2, 2026, at Three Bar E Ranch in Clinton, Louisiana, providing transportation and logistics assistance for the beloved annual event benefiting St. Jude Childre

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All My Sons Moving & Storage was proud to once again serve as a logistics partner for Dream Day Foundation's 32nd Annual Fishin' Galore, held Saturday, May 2, 2026, at Three Bar E Ranch in Clinton, Louisiana. Now in its fourth consecutive year of partnership with the Foundation, All My Sons provided truck transportation, a driver, and a helper to load, transport, and return all event supplies — helping make the beloved annual event a seamless reality for more than 125 St. Jude Children's Research Hospital patients and their families.

“Being part of Fishin’ Galore for four years running is something our entire team takes pride in,” said Zack Turturici, Chief Marketing Officer for All My Sons Moving & Storage. “When Dream Day Foundation reached out to us, we knew immediately this was exactly the kind of community we exist to serve. Showing up for families who are going through something unimaginable — that’s what we’re here for.”

Fishin' Galore is a free, invitation-only event open to current, former and bereaved families of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Patients, siblings, parents and caregivers were treated to a full day of fishing, archery, skeet shooting, carnival-style games, face painting, a photo booth, a petting zoo, mini golf and an abundance of food and drink — all at no cost to attending families. For many of the young patients in attendance, organizers say it is the one day of the year they feel like a normal kid.

All My Sons Moving & Storage supported the event's critical behind-the-scenes logistics by loading supplies from multiple Baton Rouge locations — including the Dream Day Foundation office, and two storage facilities — and transporting everything to the private ranch property in Clinton on Friday, May 1. The truck was left overnight on the secured private property, allowing volunteers to unload Saturday morning in preparation for the day's festivities. Following the event, All My Sons assisted with reloading all supplies and returning them to storage.

About Dream Day Foundation

Dream Day Foundation is a Baton Rouge-based nonprofit whose mission is to provide life-enriching experiences for St. Jude patients and their families. Fishin' Galore, now in its 32nd year, is the Foundation's signature mission-based program, held annually on the first Saturday in May. For more information, visit dreamdayfoundation.org.

About All My Sons Moving & Storage

All My Sons Moving & Storage is a family-owned moving company with decades of experience serving families and businesses across the country. Rooted in community and committed to service, All My Sons is proud to support organizations that make a difference in the lives of those who need it most. For more information, visit www.allmysons.com.

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