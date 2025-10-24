The Pizza Men of Shooting Stars: How Two Scarborough Bus Drivers Deliver More Than Lunch

At the Shooting Stars Program for pre-K students in Scarborough, lunchtime is about a lot more than food—it is about smiles, laughter, and two beloved visitors who the children affectionately call, “The Pizza Men.”

Dave Gardner and Rick Harden, school bus drivers for Scarborough Public Schools, delivered meals every day last year to the public pre-K partnership classroom at the Shooting Stars Program. Over time, what began as a daily delivery turned into something far more meaningful: a joyful connection that bridged the classroom and the community.

“We might have a tough day, but the kids would never know it,” Gardner said. “We come in all smiles. It’s impossible not to when you see how happy [the children] are.”

The nickname “The Pizza Men” took shape after one Friday pizza delivery last year, and it stuck. Since then, the children have greeted the duo with excitement and giggles, hoping that the day’s lunch might include pizza.

Gardner, who has been driving a school bus for nine years, and Harden, who has been behind the wheel for seven, have made positivity their trademark.

“We go out of our way to greet every child,” Harden said. “We crack jokes. We make them laugh. It starts their day off right—and ours, too.”



That genuine connection has not gone unnoticed. The class regularly shows their appreciation by creating holiday ornaments, Valentine’s Day candy bags, and colorful thank-you cards for Gardner and Harden.

“It’s those little things that remind you why this job matters,” Gardner said.

Last spring, the pair went above and beyond once again. They brought a full-size school bus to the Shooting Stars Program, so that the preschoolers could explore, learn about bus safety, and get comfortable with the sounds and excitement of the bus before starting kindergarten.

“The kids were thrilled,” a teacher shared. “It was even more exciting than when the fire department brought the fire truck!”

For Gardner and Harden, the visit wasn’t just for fun, either.

“We wanted to show them that the bus isn’t scary,” Gardner explained. “All of the children got to try things independently. That was a big moment for them and for us.”

“To me, these kids are like my grandkids,” Harden added. “I want every interaction to be positive. If they trust us, they’ll speak up when something’s wrong—and that’s what keeps them safe.”

That sense of care shines through in every visit. One day during snack time, Gardner couldn’t resist joining the children at their tiny table.

“They were having snacks, so I sat down with them,” Gardner laughed. “The chairs were a little small for me, but the kids thought it was the funniest thing ever.”

Now, some of those same pre-K students ride Gardner and Harden’s buses as kindergarteners. They still wave, giggle, and shout, “Hey, Pizza Men!” when they see them.

As Maine celebrates National School Bus Safety Week, the staff at the Shooting Stars Program say it best: that Gardner and Harden aren’t just delivering meals—they’re delivering joy, confidence, and care to the next generation.

