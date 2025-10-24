Maine DOE Highlights Resources and Opportunities for Dyslexia Awareness Month

As part of the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) mission to promote the best learning opportunities for all Maine students, the Maine DOE remains committed to supporting schools by offering resources that meet the needs of all families, students, caregivers, educators, and school systems.

In recognition of Dyslexia Awareness Month in October, the Maine DOE invites schools, families, and communities to explore resources designed to:

Build awareness and understanding of dyslexia and its characteristics.

Emphasize the importance of early screening, intervention, and appropriate support.

Guide effective instruction for striving readers, including students with dyslexia, across all grade levels and learning environments.

Together, we can increase knowledge, foster awareness, and ensure that every student receives the support they need to thrive as readers and learners.

Learn More About Dyslexia

The following organizations provide reliable, research-based materials regarding dyslexia to dispel myths, strengthen understanding, and highlight the importance of early identification and intervention:

Maine DOE Dyslexia Advisory Group

The Maine DOE’s Dyslexia Advisory Group meets four times per year and includes educators, administrators, parents, and advocates who work collaboratively to increase awareness and improve support for striving readers, including those with dyslexia.

The advisory group is currently accepting applications to expand membership and representation. Maine residents interested in serving are encouraged to complete this short application form by December 12, 2025.

For additional information, resources, or support in increasing dyslexia awareness in your school or district, please contact Danielle Saucier, Maine DOE Inclusive Education Literacy Specialist and Dyslexia Coordinator, at danielle.m.saucier@maine.gov.