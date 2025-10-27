Data Historian Market Drivers 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Data Historian Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Data Historian Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent years, there has been a significant expansion in the data historian market. The market size, which is projected to be $1.36 billion in 2024, will likely escalate to $1.51 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The surge during the historical period is linked to factors such as the growing intricacy of production procedures, an increase in SCADA and PLC enactments, a mounting requirement for operational efficiency, and a rise in regulatory compliance obligations.

Anticipations are high for a quick expansion in the data historian market in the forthcoming year. The market size is predicted to surge to $2.24 billion in 2029, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The key drivers for this growth are the widespread adoption of IIoT (industrial internet of things), an increased emphasis on predictive maintenance, the incorporation of real-time analytics, the rising popularity of cloud-based data historian solutions, and the boosted use of AI and machine learning in operations. Over the forecast period, major trends expected to be seen include the integration with advanced analytics platforms, a move from on-premises to cloud-native architectures, an expansion of edge computing abilities, a priority on data interoperability and standardization, along with a focus on cybersecurity and the integrity of data.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Data Historian Market?

The boom in industrial automation is poised to spur the development of the data historian market in the future. Industrial automation employs control systems such as computers and robots to manage machinery and manufacturing processes with minimal human input. The escalating need for enhanced efficiency, reduced labor costs, and precision, encourages manufacturers to escalate productivity, fulfill rising consumer expectations, and address labor shortages without sacrificing quality. A data historian conserves detailed historical process data, enabling industrial automation systems to examine previous performance and highlight possibilities for efficiency increase, waste reduction, and downtime minimization. For example, as reported by the International Federation of Robotics, a non-profit organization based in Germany, in September 2024, China installed a total of 276,288 industrial robots in 2023, representing 51% of the overall global installations. This marked the second-largest figure in history, after 2022, which saw the installation of 290,144 units. Hence, the escalating incidence of industrial automation is fuelling the expansion of the data historian market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Data Historian Market?

Major players in the Data Historian Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Yokogawa Electric Corp.

• AVEVA Group Plc

• Hitachi Energy Ltd.

• Aspen Technology Inc.

• Siemens AG

• International Business Machines Corporation

• General Electric Company

• Schneider Electric SE

• Honeywell International Inc.

• ABB Ltd.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Data Historian Market?

Leading entities in the data historian marketplace are concentrating on rolling out innovative solutions like software digitalization products to bolster contextual data gathering, precise reporting, and digital evolution for batch-centric sectors. Software digitalization tools, such as Honeywell Batch Historian released in June 2024 by the American industrial automation firm Honeywell, digitize conventional manual or analog methods into more streamlined digital procedures. These solutions provide manufacturers with effortless access to contextualized historical data, boosting reporting and analytical efficiency for more economical and efficient operations. They also facilitate the direct gathering of data from batch engines without the need for complex arrangements or advanced programming skills. Employing a straightforward drag-and-drop configuration, deep understanding of historical databases is not necessary for report generation. Sectors such as specialty chemicals, life sciences, food and beverage, pulp and paper, and mining benefit significantly from simplified batch report generation, expedited troubleshooting, and assured compliance to industry rules and regulations.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Data Historian Market Growth

The data historian market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Software, Services

2) By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Production Tracking, Performance Management, Environmental Auditing Asset, GRC Management, Predictive Maintenance, Other Applications

5) By End-User Industry: Oil And Gas, Manufacturing, Data Centers, Metal And Mining, Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals, Energy And Utilities

Subsegments:

1) By Software: On-Premise Software, Cloud-Based Software, Real-Time Data Historian Software, Enterprise Data Historian, Embedded Historian Software

2) By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation And Integration Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Managed Services, Training And Education Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Data Historian Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Data Historian Global Market Report, North America is identified as the dominant region from the preceding year. It is projected that the rapid growth rate will be seen most broadly in the Asia-Pacific region. The report incorporates data from several regions, namely the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

