Delaware Paid Leave Program Offers Resources for Employers, Employees, and Third-Party Administrators

WILMINGTON — The Delaware Department of Labor’s Division of Paid Leave launched online resources for Delaware employers and third-party administrators tasked with implementing Delaware Paid Leave, as well as Delaware employees to learn more about this new benefit available to them in 2026.

“Delaware Paid Leave is here, and we have the tools for Delaware employers, employees and third-party administrators to ensure their questions are answered,” said Delaware Department of Labor Secretary LaKresha Moultrie. “I encourage everyone to learn more about this benefit and how it supports businesses in retaining their talented employees, and supports Delawareans in all times of their life.”

Resources for employers and third-party administrators (TPAs):

• Employer and TPA guide to Delaware Paid Leave

• A one-minute video about the program

• FAQs for private insurance and small businesses

• Checklists, guides, and instructions for navigating Delaware LaborFirst

• Notices for employee rights and exempt employers

• Regulations for Delaware Paid Leave

• Forms to file appeals and complaints

• Educational documents, videos and podcasts

Resources for employees:

• A 30-second video summarizing the program

• Eligibility guidelines for Delaware Paid Leave

• The four types of paid leave

• Details on how to file a claim

• Employee-focused FAQ

• Benefits contribution calculator

• Forms to file complaints

In addition to these great resources, the Division of Paid Leave has hosted numerous webinars to engage with Delaware employers. The Division will host a Zoom webinar on Wednesday, Nov. 12, at 5:30 p.m., for Delaware employees to learn more about the program and to ask questions. Employees interested in joining can RSVP at degov.link/paidleave.

About Delaware Paid Leave

Created under the Healthy Delaware Families Act and signed into law in May 2022, the Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program (Delaware Paid Leave) requires that eligible Delaware workers be allowed up to 12 weeks of paid leave to address their own serious health condition, care for a family member with a serious health condition, bond with and care for a new child, or address the impact of a family member’s military deployment. While Delaware Paid Leave doesn’t go into effect until January 2026, businesses must prepare now to be fully compliant and ready to provide this valuable benefit to their employees.