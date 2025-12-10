Delaware Department of Labor Invites Community Partners to the 2026 Youth Workforce Connect Conference

WILMINGTON, Del. – The Delaware Department of Labor’s Child Labor Unit within the Office of Wage & Hour is pleased to announce the Delaware Youth Workforce Connect Conference, a statewide collaborative event designed to strengthen partnerships and enhance opportunities for teens entering the workforce. The conference will take place on January 22, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Route 9 Library & Innovation Center in New Castle, Delaware.

Bringing together community partners, state agencies, employers, and youth-serving organizations, the conference supports the mission outlined in Governor’s Executive Order #1: fostering coordinated efforts that prepare Delaware youth (ages 14–17) for safe, informed, and successful employment. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in conversations that advance compliance with Delaware’s Child Labor laws while helping organizations build stronger pathways to meaningful work experiences for teens.

This year’s agenda features:

• Presentations and keynote speakers, including a comprehensive Child Labor Law briefing

• A resource room highlighting programs, services, and supports available to Delaware youth

• Collaborative sessions to strengthen relationships and build unified strategies that promote youth workforce readiness

“We look forward to welcoming partners from across the state as we work together to build a safer, stronger workforce for Delaware’s youth,” said Secretary of Labor LaKresha Moultrie. “This conference represents our shared commitment to equipping teens with the knowledge, resources, and support they need to thrive.”

Participants can register here: Youth Workforce Connect Conference.