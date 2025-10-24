Haley V. Hall: A Trailblazer in Sustainability Recognized by Influential Women

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving North Carolina’s Circular Economy as Recycling Business Development Specialist at the Department of Environmental QualityInfluential Women proudly recognizes Haley V. Hall in its 2025 series, celebrating her as a dynamic and mission-driven sustainability professional currently serving as a Recycling Business Development Specialist at the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality. In this role, she plays a pivotal part in strengthening North Carolina’s circular economy by supporting recycling businesses and expanding the use of recycled materials in manufacturing. Her work blends technical assistance, market analysis, and business engagement to create sustainable, impactful solutions across the state.With a strong foundation in environmental science and public service, Haley brings a decade of experience in sustainability coordination, environmental education, and program development. Prior to her role at NC DEQ, she led strategic sustainability initiatives at RTI International, where she supported nature conservation efforts, managed internal sustainability communications, and helped track environmental metrics for corporate reporting.A graduate of North Carolina State University, Haley holds a B.S. in Environmental Sciences and Political Science and is recognized for her collaborative spirit, strong communication skills, and deep commitment to advancing environmental justice and community engagement. Her academic background, combined with her extensive professional experience, empowers her to approach sustainability challenges with a unique perspective, ensuring that her solutions are both practical and equitable.Haley’s approach to problem-solving is deeply rooted in a philosophy of innovation and flexibility. The best career advice she has ever received is to fall in love with the problem, not the solution—because true innovation comes from understanding the challenge deeply and staying open to new, better ways to solve it. This mindset has enabled her to navigate complex challenges and contribute significantly to the field of environmental sustainability.Her advice to young women entering her industry is: “Trust your intuition and keep pushing forward with your ideas—even if they don’t gain traction right away—because persistence often paves the way for meaningful change in this industry.” As Haley V. Hall continues to inspire the next generation of sustainability leaders, her recognition as an Influential Woman underscores the impact of dedicated professionals in shaping a more sustainable future.Learn More about Haley V. Hall:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/haleyv-haley or through the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/environmental-assistance-and-customer-service/recycling-and-materials-management/programs-offered/recycling-business-assistance-center/staff Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

