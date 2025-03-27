World AdTech Day 2025: Celebrating the Second Year of Uniting Leading AdTech Companies Worldwide

Celebrate World AdTech Day 2025!

In 2025, World AdTech Day is celebrated for the second time. All adtech professionals are encouraged to join the celebration led by Adsterra since 2024.

World AdTech Day, initiated by Adsterra in 2024, has grown into a tradition in just two years. It proves the ad tech industry values the shared mission to advance digital advertising over competing.” — Gala Grigoreva, CMO at Adsterra

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2024 Adsterra (global ad network) initiated the first-ever professional celebration for the adtech industry. Now, on March 27, 2025, World AdTech Day is being celebrated for the second time, continuing to bring together industry leaders.

All partners, promotions, and events related to the celebration are featured on the official website:

🔗 https://worldadtechday.com/



#WorldAdTechDay is a new tradition dedicated to honoring adtech professionals and recognizing their contributions to the industry.

This initiative brings together advertising platforms, affiliate programs, hosting providers, analytics systems, marketing software developers, and other innovators in advertising and web technologies.

"World AdTech Day, initiated by Adsterra in 2024, has grown into a tradition in just two years. It proves the ad tech industry values the shared mission to advance digital advertising over competing."

— Gala Grigoreva, CMO at Adsterra

The 2025 celebration is proudly supported by 23 companies: Adsterra, Binom, BeMob, EvaDav, CrakRevenue, CPV Lab Pro, Keitaro, KjRocker, Redtrack, Satisfyhost, Voluum, Galaksion, Push.House, Roiads.co, FatAds.co, 3SNET, Bloggersideas, Affmaven, Aff.ninja, Evamobi, Adxad, Mobidea, AffiliateMastermind.

To celebrate the event, partners are organizing promotional campaigns, webinars, and various activities on social media under the hashtag #WorldAdTechDay.

🌐 World AdTech Day Philosophy

World AdTech Day celebration highlights the expansive evolution of advertising technology, now a diverse realm demanding specialized skills. It pays tribute to the dedicated professionals who sculpt captivating consumer interactions, reshaping the landscape of brand-audience connections.

World AdTech Day showcases the indispensable role of adtech professionals, whose mindset fosters synergy in advertising, enhances digital product experiences, and promotes responsible online marketing practices.

On March 27, prominent thinkers and practitioners unite as a community of professionals who dedicate their talents to multiple businesses: ad exchanges, affiliate programs, conversion trackers, analytical systems, marketing and advertising software.

✨ Establishing a New Tradition to Celebrate AdTech Pros

Media buyers, algorithm developers, big data analysts, RTB programmers, PPC managers, and affiliate marketers are warmly invited to partake in the festivities on March 27, 2024, and beyond.

To signify their involvement in the dynamic adtech realm, participants are encouraged to share a video or photo capturing their daily tasks or accomplishments, using the hashtag #WorldAdTechDay. Whether spotlighting a recent project or sharing a humorous meme, the opportunities are boundless for celebrating the ethos of innovation and cooperation within the ad tech sphere.

Key events, activities, and announcements related to the celebration will be highlighted on the World AdTech Day’s website.

👁️‍🗨️ World AdTech Day Encourager

World AdTech Day is proudly initiated by Adsterra, a leading global advertising network that has been driving the adtech industry forward since 2013.

Famed for its inventive in-house ad formats, Adsterra also pioneers intelligent solutions for marketing automation, consistently prioritizing responsible and empathetic communication with clients, as outlined in its Partner Care Program.

Adsterra

Adsterra has been developing a tech-driven, market-leading advertising network to bring together advertisers and publishers across the globe since 2013. Its AI-powered solutions serve for frictionless matching of advertisements to traffic sources. Along with developing adtech solutions such as a proprietary stack of ad formats (Social Bar,) Adsterra focuses on the utmost customer service quality, evolving its in-house Partner Care Program based on the accessibility of competent, industry-specific support for every partner.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.