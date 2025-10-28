Recollective Unveils Breakthrough in Scalable Qualitative Research: The Conversation Task

Announcing the launch of Conversation Task—bringing the depth of live one-on-one interviews to a scale and reach that was once unimaginable.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recollective, the leading guided discovery platform for qualitative research, today announced the launch of Conversation Task—a groundbreaking innovation that brings the depth of live one-on-one interviews to a scale and reach that was once unimaginable.

Powered by an advanced AI moderator, Conversation Task enables researchers to engage hundreds or even thousands of participants personally, naturally and simultaneously in any language. The result is a revolution in qualitative research: authentic human conversations that scale effortlessly and deliver richer insights faster than ever before.

“We’re excited to integrate conversational flow into the Recollective experience. Offering researchers the ability to draw on conversation tasks alongside all other task types in the platform maximizes power and flexibility to fully accommodate our clients’ proprietary approaches,” says Alfred Jay, Founder and CEO at Recollective.

At the core of every Conversation Task is a Conversation Objective—a clear directive that defines the AI moderator’s tone, purpose and flow. Objectives ensure every interaction remains focused and aligned with study goals, helping teams uncover actionable insights with clarity and confidence.

From setup to analysis, Conversation Task integrates seamlessly into the Recollective platform. Conversations are automatically summarized, translated and indexed for instant exploration within Recollective’s powerful suite of analysis tools including Ask AI. Researchers can easily identify themes, sentiment and behaviors across participants and markets—all within a single, unified workspace.

By combining human-like dialogue with the power of automation, Conversation Task empowers organizations to connect with people everywhere more inclusively, more meaningfully and at a scale once thought impossible. Whether uncovering global perspectives or capturing personal stories, Recollective continues to redefine what’s possible in qualitative research.

About Recollective Inc.

Recollective is the leading guided discovery platform with a simple mission: to help global brands and agencies bring the research they imagine—at any scale or duration—to life faster than ever. From participant engagement and onboarding to asynchronous and live qualitative activities and AI-powered analysis, Recollective provides an end-to-end solution for modern insight discovery.

For more information about Conversation Task, visit www.recollective.com.

