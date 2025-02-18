Recollective Expands into APAC with New Australian Office

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recollective, provider of the only Guided Discovery Platform for community-powered insights, is proud to announce its expansion into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region with the opening of a new office in Australia this month. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the company's global growth strategy and reinforces its commitment to serving clients worldwide.

The new Australian presence includes both Sales and Customer Support resources, enhancing Recollective's ability to meet the growing demand for its technology and services in the region. This expansion comes in response to increasing interest from Asian agencies and enterprises, highlighting the immense potential for Recollective's offerings in this market.

Alfred Jay, CEO of Recollective, commented on the expansion: "The decision to establish a physical presence in Australia was a strategic one. While we have long had clients in Asia, locating people in the region is an effort to better understand and serve the local market. The potential for Recollective here is limitless".

Key Highlights of the Expansion:

1. Enhanced Customer Service: The new office expands support to existing clients in the region and facilitates stronger relationships with potential customers.

2. Increased Operational Capacity: With a team operating locally, Recollective has a greater capacity to serve all its clients globally, ensuring assistance is available whenever required.

3. Local Recruitment: Recollective is recruiting locally to expand its team, demonstrating our commitment to tapping into the region's talent pool.

4. Proven Leadership: The Australian office is being established with two experienced team members from Recollective Canada, ensuring a strong foundation for immediate effectiveness.

Mr. Jay added, "Our abilities to meet the needs of researchers worldwide are expanding broadly. We already have many customers in Sydney, and it has been exciting for our team to have in-person meetings here".

This expansion into this region underscores Recollective's dedication to global growth and its commitment to providing exceptional service to its diverse client base. As the company continues to evolve and expand its offerings, it remains focused on innovation and customer satisfaction in the rapidly growing field of qualitative research and community-powered insights.

About Recollective Inc.

Recollective is the leading guided discovery platform with a simple mission: to help global brands and agencies bring the research they imagine, at any scale or duration, to life faster than ever. The broadly featured and robust qualitative and insight community platform covers everything from participant engagement and onboarding to asynchronous and live qualitative activities and AI-powered analysis.

