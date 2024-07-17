Recollective Unveils Advanced AI Features to Transform Qualitative Research Analysis

Introducing AI Themes and AI Questions to Save Time and Enhance Insight Quality

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recollective, the leading qualitative research platform, is proud to announce the launch of two powerful AI features: AI Themes and AI Questions. Designed to elevate the way researchers interact with asynchronous qualitative data, these innovative features provide instant insights and enhance the storytelling process.

Building on Recollective’s existing foundational AI features, these new tools mark the next step in the company’s ongoing commitment to AI. Unlike competitors, Recollective’s platform now includes AI capabilities across both live and asynchronous research activities, ensuring comprehensive and flexible support for all qualitative research needs.

"Recollective is committed to advancing the capabilities of qualitative research at scale through innovative AI solutions," says Alfred Jay, Founder & CEO of Recollective Inc. "Our new AI features are designed to complement and enhance the way researchers work, enabling them to focus on what truly matters: extracting actionable insights and creating compelling narratives."

AI Themes: Analyze Qual Data At Scale

Recollective’s AI Themes further automates data analysis. Detect themes, categories, emotions and sentiments instantly to grasp the overarching narrative within your data quickly. This feature uncovers intriguing patterns in the data, reducing bias and ensuring a more accurate and impactful story.

AI Questions: Get Straight to the Insights

Recollective’s AI Questions eliminates the time-consuming task of manually sifting through extensive qualitative responses. Researchers can now ask targeted questions and engage in a dialogue with the AI to quickly analyze data across a whole study, revealing insights and trends that might otherwise have been overlooked. To ensure confidence in the conclusions drawn by the AI, every response is directly attributed to specific source verbatims.

Romani Patel, Senior Manager of Research + Insights at Microsoft, recently used Recollective’s new AI tools for two pivotal research projects. When speaking about her experience, she emphasized their intuitive usability and real-time data access:

“What I loved about Recollective’s AI tools is that you really don't need to be a research expert to use them – they are so easy and intuitive to use,” said Patel. “My team had access to the data in real time. So as the responses were coming in, we were able to very quickly glimpse and get a pulse of what the insights were looking like. It was so easy as well to get quick answers and compare and contrast the insights using Recollective's AI tools.”

Unprecedented Research Efficiency

Qualitative data can be challenging to summarize and understand at a glance. Recollective's AI Themes and AI Questions and AI Themes offer a solution by automating these processes, providing real-time analysis and ensuring consistent, unbiased results. The introduction of these features underscores Recollective's dedication to advancing qualitative research through cutting-edge AI technology and signifies a key chapter in Recollective's ongoing AI evolution.

For more information about Recollective’s new AI features or to schedule a demo, please visit recollective.com.

About Recollective Inc.

Recollective is the leading qualitative research platform with a simple mission: to help global brands and agencies bring the research they imagine, at any scale or duration, to life faster than ever. The broadly featured and robust qualitative platform covers everything from participant screening and onboarding to asynchronous and live qualitative activities and AI-powered analysis. With Recollective, researchers can conduct their research their way.

