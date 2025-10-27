Albatross Consulting Names First-Ever Winner of Future of Advertising Scholarship

Future of Advertising Scholarship Winner

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, Albatross Consulting opened the Future of Advertising Scholarship, a $1,000 scholarship opportunity to support students with a passion for marketing and entrepreneurship. The agency is proud to announce Mia Virgillito as the first winner of the scholarship, supporting her as she continues her graduate studies.

Mia Virgillito is a current student at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, pursuing a Master of Arts in Public Communication. As a seasoned communicator, Virgillito firmly believes that the future of advertising will be shaped by multi-faceted digital strategies ranging from social media advertising to content marketing. This philosophy is backed up by her extensive experience in planning and executing full-scale marketing campaigns. Albatross Consulting is proud to help with Virgillito’s continuing studies and looks forward to seeing her flourish in her career.

The Future of Advertising Scholarship is open to students 17 years of age and older majoring in advertising or marketing. Applications are currently open for the Spring 2026 semester with a final deadline of February 16, 2026. To learn if you are eligible, visit https://www.webuildlawfirms.com/scholarship.

About Albatros Consulting, LLC

Albatross Consulting is based in Rockville, Maryland and provides attorneys with valuable services including intake management, sales training, CRM management, and digital marketing.

Our consulting professionals are available for a free firm audit. Visit our website today at https://www.webuildlawfirms.com/ or call 240-301-7742 today.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.