KFSHRC Enhances Brain Tumor Surgery Precision with Fluorescence-Guided Technology

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For patients undergoing brain tumor surgery, precision can determine not only survival but also the preservation of vital functions such as speech, memory, and movement. At King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre in Jeddah, a new fluorescence-guided technology is helping surgeons achieve that precision with greater accuracy and safety.The technique, known as 5-Aminolevulinic Acid (5-ALA) fluorescence, involves administering a compound before surgery that makes tumor cells emit a visible glow under a specific light. This enables surgeons to clearly distinguish tumor tissue from healthy brain matter, increasing complete removal rates by up to thirty percent while reducing the likelihood of residual cancer cells.For patients, this means fewer repeat surgeries, faster recovery, and improved long-term outcomes. The approach has proven particularly effective in treating high-grade gliomas, aggressive brain tumors that are often difficult to remove completely because their margins blend with healthy tissue.KFSHRC is the first hospital in Saudi Arabia to adopt this technology as part of its standard neurosurgical practice. Its use reflects the hospital’s commitment to integrating advanced techniques that enhance surgical accuracy and improve patient safety.In addition to applying the technology in Jeddah, KFSHRC is collaborating with other hospitals in Saudi Arabia and abroad to expand clinical training and support research into fluorescence-guided neurosurgery. The goal is to make precise, minimally invasive brain tumor surgery accessible to more patients across the region.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025, and recognized by Brand Finance as the region’s most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation driven care.

