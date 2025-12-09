RSC Summit 2025 Showcases KFSHRC’s Leadership in Robotic Cancer Surgery and Transplantation

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Robotic Surgery Collaboration (RSC) Summit, held in Riyadh from 4 to 6 December 2025, brought together international and local surgical leaders to advance collaboration, training, and the future of high-complexity robotic surgery through live surgical transmission and scientific sessions.The King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) performed six simultaneous, highly complex robotic procedures in transplantation and cancer surgery of the esophagus, stomach, and pancreas during the opening of the RSC Summit.In the same session, the thoracic surgery team at the Organ Transplant Center of Excellence (OTCoE) at KFSHRC carried out an esophageal cancer resection using a single-port robotic approach for the first time in the Middle East, further reducing incision size and surgical trauma. Dr. Peter Grimminger of the University Medical Center at Mainz, Germany, wrote on LinkedIn that, to his knowledge, no other hospital currently offers this combination of advanced robotic procedures, including single-port robotic esophagectomy and robotic liver transplantation.Over the remaining two days, the program shifted to structured scientific exchange, with dedicated sessions on colorectal and upper gastrointestinal surgery, abdominal wall reconstruction, bariatric surgery, hepatopancreatobiliary surgery, and transplantation. The agenda also featured focused discussions on surgical education and curriculum design, patient safety and quality innovation, as well as forward-looking updates on single-port surgery and next-generation robotic platforms.The meeting concluded by linking clinical innovation to system readiness, underscoring the need for training, safety frameworks, and technology planning to advance in parallel as robotics becomes increasingly central to future operating room models and value-based care. International consensus recommendations on remote robotic surgery were also presented, offering a forward-looking roadmap for how the field should evolve in the coming years.Professor Dieter Broering, Local Chair of the Summit and Executive Director of OTCoE, said the three days in Riyadh underscored KFSHRC’s rapid momentum in advanced robotic surgery, driven by sustained government support that has accelerated capabilities, clinical pathways, and readiness to adopt innovation with patient outcomes at the center.He stressed that robotic surgery should be viewed through a value-based healthcare lens, delivering safer, less invasive procedures, faster recovery, and better quality of life, while still requiring continued investment in platforms and structured training to expand capacity and maintain consistent quality. He added that robotic surgery is fast becoming a core pillar of future operating room strategy, demanding system-level planning with payers and health leaders to align procurement, workforce training and development, outcomes measurement, and care models with next-generation surgery.The KFSHRC reaffirmed its commitment, through OTCoE, to advancing robotic transplant and cancer surgery through continued innovation, rigorous training, and measured outcomes. Building on the momentum of RSC Summit Riyadh 2025, the hospital will continue to strengthen capacity, expand expertise, and translate leading-edge technology into safer care and higher value for patients and the healthcare system.KFSHRC is ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025, and holds the highest-valued healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, according to Brand Finance 2025. The hospital is also listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals for 2025, World’s Best Smart Hospitals for 2026, and World’s Best Specialized Hospitals for 2026.

