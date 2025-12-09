KFSHRC Joins National Cancer Awareness Campaign, Highlighting Early Detection and Prevention

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC)

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) has joined the nationwide #10KSA awareness campaign, reinforcing the critical importance of early detection, routine screenings, and healthy lifestyle choices as primary pillars in reducing the risk of cancer across the Kingdom.As part of its participation, KFSHRC highlighted six evidence-based habits recommended by its clinical experts to help lower cancer risk: engaging in at least 30 minutes of daily physical activity, maintaining eight hours of sleep, drinking adequate amounts of water, adopting a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, refraining from smoking, and completing recommended screening tests at appropriate intervals. These measures collectively represent simple yet powerful actions that have been shown to significantly reduce the likelihood of developing several cancer types.The campaign aligns with KFSHRC’s broader commitment to advancing community health, raising public awareness, and promoting preventive care as an essential component of the national health transformation. By reinforcing the value of early detection and empowering individuals with practical guidance, the hospital continues to support national efforts to reduce the burden of cancer and enhance long-term wellness for all segments of society.KFSHRC’s participation in #10KSA reflects its ongoing role in shaping a healthier future for the Kingdom, guided by its vision to serve as the optimal choice for specialized healthcare. Through comprehensive patient education, research leadership, and the adoption of global best practices, the hospital remains a central contributor to improving population health outcomes.It is noteworthy that King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre has been ranked 1st in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally on the list of the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025, and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the region by Brand Finance 2024. The hospital has also been listed among the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2025 by Newsweek.

