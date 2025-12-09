KFSHRC Honors Long-Serving Staff with Two Decades of Service at Pioneers Celebration 2025

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) held its Pioneers Celebration 2025 to honor employees who have dedicated twenty years to serving patients. The event recognized their lasting contributions, which have helped solidify the hospital’s reputation as a global leader in highly specialized healthcare, and reflected the hospital’s deep appreciation for their careers and the impact they have had over the years. The event was attended by His Excellency Dr. Majid Alfayyadh, Chief Executive Officer, along with a number of hospital leaders.In his remarks, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Dr. Björn Zoëga spoke highly of the pioneers’ professionalism and long-standing commitment, describing them as essential to the hospital’s operational stability and institutional strength. He noted that their discipline, expertise, and accumulated experience have shaped a resilient healthcare system capable of meeting the growing demands of specialized care, especially in a rapidly evolving sector where expectations for quality and efficiency continue to rise.The ceremony also spotlighted pioneers from multiple specialties and included a speech delivered on behalf of the honorees, expressing gratitude for the recognition and pride in a career spent carrying responsibilities that strengthened their skills and shaped their professional growth.KFSHRC remains committed to supporting its employees through a wide range of development and well-being programs, including mental-health initiatives, specialized training opportunities, and an active employee social club that promotes engagement, builds personal skills, and fosters a workplace culture grounded in appreciation and belonging.KFSHRC is ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025, and holds the highest-valued healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, according to Brand Finance 2025. The hospital is also listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals for 2025, World’s Best Smart Hospitals for 2026, and World’s Best Specialized Hospitals for 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.