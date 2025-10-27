Drone-Assisted Crowd Monitoring Market to Reach $5.35 Billion by 2029 with 21.9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Drone-Assisted Crowd Monitoring Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, there has been a remarkable surge in the market size of drone-assisted crowd monitoring. Projected to expand from $1.98 billion in 2024 to $2.42 billion in 2025, it will experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2%. Several factors have contributed to the growth during the historic period, which includes an upsurge in civil disturbances, broader incorporation of drones across diverse industries, a spike in need for economical surveillance solutions, an increase in drone service providers, and a growing understanding of drone functionalities among the public.

Expectations suggest that the market for drone-assisted crowd monitoring will experience significant expansion in the coming years, reaching a value of $5.35 billion in 2029. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%. Factors contributing to this projected growth during the forecast period include increasing urbanization, the expansion of smart city initiatives, a rise in global events, a burgeoning tourism industry, and a surge in public events. Key trends anticipated during this period include advancements in drone technology, the creation of AI algorithms, the integration of thermal and infrared sensors, downscaling of components, and progress in communication systems.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Drone-Assisted Crowd Monitoring Market?

The drone-assisted crowd monitoring market is anticipated to expand due to the increase in public events. Such events, which are designed for large groups and open to all, are on the rise fueled by a growing desire for social interaction and entertainment. Public events are becoming a way to establish connections and relax in the aftermath of the pandemic. Drone-supported crowd monitoring enhances the safety of these public events by providing immediate aerial perspectives. This allows event planners and security staff to swiftly spot areas of crowding, potential risks, or security concerns. For example, the House of Commons Library, a UK-based library and information resource, reported that in May 2024, live music had a considerable impact on the industry’s success in 2022. It generated a revenue of $7.0 billion (£5.2 billion) and created 228,000 full- and part-time jobs. Thus, the escalating number of public events is propelling the growth of the drone-assisted crowd monitoring market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Drone-Assisted Crowd Monitoring Market?

Major players in the Drone-Assisted Crowd Monitoring Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Autel Robotics Co.

• Skydio Inc.

• Quantum Systems GmbH

• Parrot

• Drone Nerds Inc.

• American Robotics Inc.

• Chengdu JOUAV Automation Technology Co. Ltd.

• WISPR Systems Inc.

• Teal Drones Inc.

• Drone Source Technologies

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Drone-Assisted Crowd Monitoring Market In The Globe?

Primary players in the drone-aided crowd surveillance market are channeling their efforts into producing surveillance drones, to present a more cost-effective alternative for constant monitoring. Surveillance drones, which are unmanned aircraft, are engineered to record live videos and data, proving beneficial for security, safety, and observational purposes. For example, in March 2025, Garuda Aerospace, a drone firm from India, introduced the Trishul Border Patrol Surveillance Drone. This device delivers state-of-the-art real-time imaging to improve monitoring and supervision during large public events and safety scenarios. The broad perspective it offers enables operators to make fast and well-informed choices in crowded areas. It is outfitted with high-definition and infrared cameras, LIDAR, and radar to collect comprehensive data about crowd count, movement, speed, and possible threats. This progressive technology aids in efficient remote management, fostering safe crowd handling and averting mishaps.

How Is The Drone-Assisted Crowd Monitoring Market Segmented?

The drone-assisted crowd monitoring market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Technology: Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Based Analytics, Thermal Imaging, Real-Time Video Streaming, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Public Safety, Event Management, Disaster Response, Traffic Monitoring, Law Enforcement, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Government And Public Sector, Event Organizers, Transportation, Emergency Services, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: UAVs Or Drones, Sensors And Cameras, Communication Equipment, GPS And Navigation Systems, Batteries And Power Systems, Data Storage Devices

2) By Software: Crowd Analytics Software, Flight Control Software, Mapping And GIS Software, Obstacle Avoidance Software, Data Visualization And Reporting Tools, AI And Machine Learning Algorithms

3) By Services: Installation And Integration Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Training And Consulting Services, Data Analysis And Interpretation Services, Cloud-Based Monitoring Services, Custom Software Development Services

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Drone-Assisted Crowd Monitoring Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Drone-Assisted Crowd Monitoring, North America emerged as the leading region in the prior year, 2024. It is projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth during the forecasted period. The report includes pertinent data from various regions - Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

