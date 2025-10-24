New Book Is Getting Rich Myth or Plan? by Vishal Uppal Challenges Common Beliefs About Wealth

Vishal Uppal's new book, Is Getting Rich Myth or Plan? makes you realize the misconceptions people carry about money and success.

TX, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Vishal Uppal announces the release of his new book, Is Getting Rich Myth or Plan? It is a thought-provoking guide that challenges long-held assumptions about money and success. Through practical insights and strategies, the book addresses the question at the heart of financial conversations: Is wealth a matter of luck, or the outcome of careful planning?Drawing on years of study and professional experience, Uppal positions wealth not as a mystery or myth, but as a process built on discipline, mindset, and smart choices. The book outlines a step-by-step approach, beginning with the importance of cultivating a growth-oriented mindset, moving through strategies to earn beyond limits, and showing how to manage and protect wealth wisely. It concludes by explaining what it means to be truly wealthy, not just in financial terms, but in freedom and purpose.The book is divided into five core chapters a. The Mindset of Wealth: Understanding how beliefs shape financial outcomes.b. Earning Beyond Limits: Expanding income potential through multiple streams and creativity.c. Managing Wealth Wisely: Budgeting, saving, and investing with long-term vision.d. Protecting Your Wealth: Safeguarding resources through risk management and discipline.e. Path to True Wealth: Broadening the definition of success to include freedom, health, and impact.In addition to practical advice, the book incorporates real-life examples and highlights how ordinary individuals can improve their financial condition by adopting the right mindset and habits. It is a plan that can be implemented by anyone willing to commit to consistent effort.Is Getting Rich Myth or Plan? by Vishal Uppal is available for purchase on AmazonAbout the AuthorVishal Uppal, born in New Delhi in 1974, is a global entrepreneur, writer, and lifelong learner with a passion for discovering human potential. Raised between India and London, where he completed his MBA in Sales at Kingston University, Uppal has spent over 25 years living and working in the United States and building ventures across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and China. Beyond business, he draws inspiration from yoga, hiking, and meaningful connections with people.Uppal began writing after college, inspired by real-life challenges and the everyday lessons often overlooked in families and education. His journey from retail leadership to storytelling reflects his ability to connect with people and turn experiences into practical insights. With his new book, Is Getting Rich Myth or Plan?, and the forthcoming Mindset Unlocked series , Uppal’s mission is to challenge myths and equip readers with tools to create clarity and fulfillment in their lives. His vision is to bring readers under one empowering idea: everything begins with mindset.

