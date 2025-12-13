New Children’s Book “Lenny’s Big Baseball Road Trip” Takes Young Readers on Adventure Through 30 Major League Stadiums

Engineer David Janover's new book, Lenny's Big Baseball Road Trip is a story that follows a ten-year-old boy on a journey through 30 Major Baseball stadiums

TX, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professional Engineer and award-winning author David Janover, PE, has released his new children’s book, Lenny’s Big Baseball Road Trip , an adventurous and heartwarming story following ten-year-old Lenny Miller and his family on an unforgettable journey to visit all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums across the United States and Canada.The story captures the excitement of baseball, the magic of travel, and the joy of creating memories together as a family. From San Diego’s Petco Park to Boston’s Fenway Park, the Millers travel more than 9,500 miles, collecting souvenir baseballs at every stop and discovering famous landmarks along the way, including the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz Island, the Gateway Arch, and the Empire State Building.The adventure begins long before the first pitch is thrown. Lenny and his dad sit at the dining room table with a large map of the United States, carefully planning the most efficient route to visit every MLB stadium. The map becomes a central part of the story — a visual guide printed inside the book that young readers can refer back to throughout the journey , tracing Lenny’s path across the country and following each stop as the family explores new stadiums and cities.At each ballpark, Lenny experiences the thrill of live baseball — dramatic extra-inning victories, back-to-back home runs, and cheering with thousands of fans — while learning about teamwork, sportsmanship, and following big dreams.“This journey was inspired by my own experience visiting all 30 Major League stadiums with my family,” said Janover. “I wanted to write a story that celebrates baseball as more than a game — it’s about the places you go, the people you share it with, and the memories that stay with you forever.”With vivid illustrations, engaging storytelling, and a message rooted in family and adventure, Lenny’s Big Baseball Road Trip encourages young readers to dream big, explore new places, and cherish time spent with loved ones. The book highlights that the best moments aren’t only in the stadium — they happen along the road between each destination.Lenny’s Big Baseball Road Trip is available now through major online booksellers.About the AuthorDavid A. Janover, PE is a professional engineer and author of several books , including Miles Ahead: A Journey in Math and Engineering and Playing Blackjack Like an Engineer, both recipients of Literary Titan Book Awards. A lifelong baseball fan, Janover recently completed his dream of visiting all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums — a journey that inspired Lenny’s Big Baseball Road Trip.Janover lives in Arizona, where he works as a municipal engineer and enjoys writing, traveling, and recording music with his sons.

