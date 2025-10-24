Visitor arrivals for the first three quarters of 2025
MACAU, October 24 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 29,671,070 visitor arrivals were recorded in the first three quarters of 2025, up by 14.5% year-on-year. Same-day visitors (17,278,529) and overnight visitors (12,392,541) rose by 24.9% and 2.5% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, the cumulative average length of stay of visitors decreased by 0.1 day year-on-year to 1.1 days, due to the growth in the proportion of same-day visitors in the total number of visitors. The average duration of stay for same-day visitors (0.2 day) and overnight visitors (2.3 days) both remained unchanged year-on-year.
As regards source of visitors, visitors from the Chinese mainland increased by 18.4% year-on-year to 21,578,479 in the first three quarters, with those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (11,505,928) rising by 24.3%. Among the Mainland visitors, 1,442,328 travelled under the “one trip per week measure”, 444,326 under the “multiple-entry measure” and 118,120 under the “tourist group multi-entry measure”. In addition, visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area rose by 24.0% year-on-year to 10,905,564, driven by an upsurge of 56.9% in the number of visitors from Zhuhai. Visitors from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (5,479,564) and the Taiwan region (727,062) went up by 1.4% and 16.5% year-on-year respectively.
International visitors totalled 1,885,965 in the first three quarters, up by 12.4% year-on-year. Regarding the Southeast Asian markets, visitors from the Philippines (382,851), Indonesia (146,490), Malaysia (121,409) and Thailand (114,933) rose by 10.8%, 14.6%, 3.1% and 20.8% year-on-year respectively. With respect to the South Asian markets, visitors from India (80,917) climbed by 5.0% year-on-year. For the Northeast Asian markets, visitors from the Republic of Korea (382,494) and Japan (116,224) grew by 12.0% and 25.0% respectively. As regards long-haul markets, visitors from the USA (112,330) went up by 8.7% year-on-year.
Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land (24,534,804; 82.7% of total) grew by 19.5% year-on-year in the first three quarters; those arriving through the checkpoint of Border Gate and the Hengqin port increased by 23.1% and 40.0% respectively. On the other hand, visitor arrivals by sea (2,914,403; 9.8%) and by air (2,221,863; 7.5%) dropped by 5.4% and 3.5% respectively.
In September 2025, number of visitor arrivals rose by 9.8% year-on-year to 2,775,130; same-day visitors (1,561,568) grew by 19.4% while overnight visitors (1,213,562) dropped by 0.5%. The average length of stay of visitors shortened by 0.1 day year-on-year to 1.2 days; the duration of stay for same-day visitors (0.2 day) and overnight visitors (2.5 days) both remained unchanged.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.