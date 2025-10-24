Visitor arrivals for the first three quarters of 2025

MACAU, October 24 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 29,671,070 visitor arrivals were recorded in the first three quarters of 2025, up by 14.5% year-on-year. Same-day visitors (17,278,529) and overnight visitors (12,392,541) rose by 24.9% and 2.5% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, the cumulative average length of stay of visitors decreased by 0.1 day year-on-year to 1.1 days, due to the growth in the proportion of same-day visitors in the total number of visitors. The average duration of stay for same-day visitors (0.2 day) and overnight visitors (2.3 days) both remained unchanged year-on-year.

As regards source of visitors, visitors from the Chinese mainland increased by 18.4% year-on-year to 21,578,479 in the first three quarters, with those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (11,505,928) rising by 24.3%. Among the Mainland visitors, 1,442,328 travelled under the “one trip per week measure”, 444,326 under the “multiple-entry measure” and 118,120 under the “tourist group multi-entry measure”. In addition, visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area rose by 24.0% year-on-year to 10,905,564, driven by an upsurge of 56.9% in the number of visitors from Zhuhai. Visitors from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (5,479,564) and the Taiwan region (727,062) went up by 1.4% and 16.5% year-on-year respectively.

International visitors totalled 1,885,965 in the first three quarters, up by 12.4% year-on-year. Regarding the Southeast Asian markets, visitors from the Philippines (382,851), Indonesia (146,490), Malaysia (121,409) and Thailand (114,933) rose by 10.8%, 14.6%, 3.1% and 20.8% year-on-year respectively. With respect to the South Asian markets, visitors from India (80,917) climbed by 5.0% year-on-year. For the Northeast Asian markets, visitors from the Republic of Korea (382,494) and Japan (116,224) grew by 12.0% and 25.0% respectively. As regards long-haul markets, visitors from the USA (112,330) went up by 8.7% year-on-year.

Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land (24,534,804; 82.7% of total) grew by 19.5% year-on-year in the first three quarters; those arriving through the checkpoint of Border Gate and the Hengqin port increased by 23.1% and 40.0% respectively. On the other hand, visitor arrivals by sea (2,914,403; 9.8%) and by air (2,221,863; 7.5%) dropped by 5.4% and 3.5% respectively.

In September 2025, number of visitor arrivals rose by 9.8% year-on-year to 2,775,130; same-day visitors (1,561,568) grew by 19.4% while overnight visitors (1,213,562) dropped by 0.5%. The average length of stay of visitors shortened by 0.1 day year-on-year to 1.2 days; the duration of stay for same-day visitors (0.2 day) and overnight visitors (2.5 days) both remained unchanged.